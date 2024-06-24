Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the two cross channel races from Dale in South Wales, next on the programme was Bude followed by Penzance.

Entries to both were well down on previous seasons and Bude was very difficult. The big Sect E dominated the leading places and a super result for the Loughgall partnership of R Calvin & Daughter taking 1st & 2nd Open NIPA with birds together recording velocity 1069 and just over 4,000 birds competing, Davy Calvin from Bondhill was 3rd.

Bude Tuesday 18th June 2024 – Liberated at 8.00am in a Lt North North-east wind

NIPA Bude Open 374/4,014 – 1-1E R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1069, 2-2E R Calvin & Daughter 1069, 3-3E Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1062, 4-4E G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1054, 5-5E Keith Allister Monaghan 1044, 6-1A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1044, 7-1H R Witherow Limavady 1042, 8-2H A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1036, 9-2A J Hanson 1036, 10-6E M Bruce & Daughter Markethill 1034, 11-1D Spence Bros Lisburn & Dist 1033, 12-1C K & D Hagans Horseshoe 1027, 13-7E R Calvin & Daughter 1024, 14-3A J Hanson 1024, 15-1G Donnelly Bros Newry City 1022, 16-8E Davy Calvin 1022, 17-2C J & D Braniff Glen 1020, 18-9E S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1018, 19-2G Donnelly Bros 1017, 20-10E Ron Williamson Bondhill Soc 1016.

Danny Dixon 1st Combine & 1st Section B from Bude. (Pic supplied)

NIPA Section A Bude 30/316 – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1044, 1036, 1024, 1007, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1006, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 994, 990, G & G Larmour Coalisland & Dist 986, J Hanson 986, 986.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 10/125 – G & G Larmour 986, K Murphy 981, 953, R McElhatton 942, G & G Larmour 918, 890.

Coleraine Premier HPS 12/122 – J Hanson 1044, 1036, 1024, 1007, L Hanson & Son 1006, S Diamond 994.

Roy Parkes Armagh HPS - With another great win this time from Bude. 1st Club, 23rd Sec E, 67th Open NIPA. (Pic supplied)

Cookstown Social 6/38 – G & S Smith 908, S McFlynn 822, J Campbell & Son 764, Billy McConnell 712, K Morton & Son 675.

Dungannon & District 2/39 – B Isbaner 844, 841.

Windsor Social 5/68 – R & J Parke 885, Mervyn Simpson 848, E & J Mcgarry 797.

NIPA Section B Bude 49/551 – D Dixon Ballymoney 1012, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1004, J Connolly Ballymoney 1002, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 990, H Boyd Kells & Dist 980, G Gibson Cullybackey 977, S Murphy Muckamore 968, D Dixon 961, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 957, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 956.

Gary Simmons and Simmons Jnr, winners in Edgarstown plus 4th Sect E & 4th Open NIPA Bude. (Pic supplied)

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 1/18 – J Smyth & Son 990, 932, 838, 790.

Ballymoney HPS 13/160 – D Dixon 1012, J Connolly 1002, D Dixon 961, D & H Stuart 957, W Rodgers 947, D & H Stuart 945.

Ballymena & District HPS 2/23 – J Eagleson & Sons 956, 954, 938, S Johnston & Son 890, J Eagleson & Sons 889, S Johnston & Son 849.

This girl done well again getting her second win of the season 18/16/24 this time from Bude in Cornwall 258mls. Flying time 7hrs 15. Sire By Derek Parr Better Than Bolt - Dam Premier Stud Dimond Geezer. Keith Allister 1st Club Monaghan 87 Birds, 5th Section 1,015 Birds and 5th Open NIPA 3,97 Birds. (Pic: supplied)

Cullybackey HPS 4/35 – G Gibson 977, M/M Robinson 956, J & J Greer 774, M/M Robinson 718.

Crumlin & District 4/38 – Fleming Bros 909, R & S Hope 909, J & N Lamb 909, R & S Hope 829, Sefton Thompson 816, 783.

Kells & District HPS 4/38 – H Boyd 980, 943, Surgenor Bros 883, 882, H Boyd 843, A Barkley & Son 821. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club - 1. Surgenor Bros 882.

Muckamore HPS 7/120 – S Murphy 968, A & E Bell 948, 947, S Murphy 904, T Patterson & Son 895, A & E Bell 886.

Randalstown HPS 4/35 – Stewart Bros 1004, J Millar 889, Stewart Bros 789.

Rasharkin &District HPS 6/22 – A C & T Tweed 847, F Barkley 731, WJ & RJ Reid 702.

G & S Smith won the hard Bude into Cookstown Social. (Pic supplied)

NIPA Section C Bude 75/664 – K & D Hagans Horseshoe 1027, J & D Braniff Glen 1020, R Mills & Son Larne & Dist 1014, J & D Braniff 1007, McMullan Bros Glenarm & Dist 1003, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dust 998, J & D Braniff 998, McMurray& Anderson Ligoniel 992, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 991, J & D Braniff 990.

NIPA Section D Bude 35/375 – Spence Bros Lisburn & Dist 1033, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1003, P & K Braniff Colin 999, Lavery Bros Hills & Maze 991, J Gregory & Sons 983, 982, Lavery Bros 978, 974, C Rooney & Sons Dromra 933, 930.

NIPA Section E Bude 85/1015 – R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1069, 1069, Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1062, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1054, K Allister Monaghan 1044, M Bruce & Daughter Markethill 1034, R Calvin & Daughter 1024, Davy Calvin 1022, S & E Buckley 018, Ron Williamson Bondhill Soc 1016.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 5/93 – R Buckley 989, P Boyd 983, 982, G Buckley & Son 981, R Buckley 981, 973.

Armagh HPS 8/80 – R Parkes & Son 982, A Geraghty 974, R Parkes & Son 971, 957, P Duffy 950, P Campbell & Sons 885.

Beechpark Social 3/60 – H Lynch & Son 937, S & J McCullough 893, B Carson & Son 871, 862, 861, H Lynch & Son 860.

Bondhill Social 4/97 – Davy Calvin 1062, 1022, Ron Williamson 1016, Davy Calvin 1004, 991, 988.

Edgarstown HPS 7/97 – G & C Simmons 1054, S & E Buckley 1018, Jim Robinson 988, David Love 955, G & C Simmons 953, 931. Team Simmons make it a double of wins on what has been a great day at the office, taking the top spot from Skibbereen Y/N our winner now named “Miss Skibb” this is her Third win from Skibbereen She is bred from stock obtained from good friend Robert Rea (Rea Rockets), well done to all in the results.

Gilford & District 9/108 – A Feeney & Son 1005, 967, 902, Tom Wilson 901,877, A Feeney & Son 771.

Laurelvale 8/65 – W Gillis & Son 938, G & C Topley 934, C Brown 919, W Gillis & Son 900, G & C Topley 890, 790.

Loughgall 4/52 – R Calvin & Daughter 1069, 1069, 1024, 990, S West 952, R Calvin & Daughter 946.

Lurgan Social 11/109 – J Barr 960, 922, K Henderson & Son 918, S Curran 909, D Carville & Son 902, 887.

Markethill HPS 2/20 – M Bruce & Daughter 1034, 979, 972, Humphries & Baird 938, 924, 920.

Monaghan HPS 8/84 – K Allister 1044, S O’Brien 967, K Allister 964, 962, P McFadden 938, K Allister 938.

Portadown & Drumcree 4/36 – J Whitten & Son 954, 948, B Creaney 919.

Meadows 4/43 – Larkin Bros 933, 921, G Douglas 910, Larkin Bros 904, 888, 873.

NIPA Section F Bude 30/308 – R Moore & Son Bangor 966, K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 958, R Moore & Son 951, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 950, K Murray 942, R Moore & Son 941, D Shaw Bangor 933, D George Killyleagh & Dist 927, D Shaw 927, 921.

NIPA Section G Bude 37/618 – Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1022, 1017, 1016, F Simpson Banbridge 1007, Mark Magure & Son Newry & Dist 1004, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1002, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 999, F Simpson 995, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 995, Mal Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 993

NIPA Section H Bude 33/167 – R Witherow Limavady 1042, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1036, David Booth Mourne & Dist 960, 955, Neil McGavigan Strabane & Dist 953, David Booth 922, L Miller Limavady 894, Troy Booth Mourne & Dist 876, A McCrudden 860.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Derry & District 6/22 – A McCrudden 1036, 860, J & G Ramsey 847, M McGrath 834.

Foyle RPS 4/15 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 791, 788.

Limavady5/24 – R Witherow 1042, L Miller 894, H rawford 782.

Maiden City 6/32 – Concannon Bros 833, 828, D Hamilton 781, P McLaughlin 770.

Mourne & District HPS 5/37 – David Booth 970, 960, 955, 922, Troy Booth 876, 832.–

Strabane & District Inv RPC 7/37 – Neil McGavigan 953, 842, Iggy Deazley 835, John White 834, Neil McGavigan 758.

Feds & Combine update

Coleraine Triangle Bude – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1044, J Hanson 1036, J Hanson 1024, J Hanson 1007, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1006, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 994, S Diamond 990, J Hanson 986, J Hanson986, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 980, S Diamond 976, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 945, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 930, P O’Connor 916, B & D Coyle 890, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 885. The Channel King takes the first 4 on a very tough day. Congratulations Jimmy. He also takes the first 4 in the Section A. Super flying from the man to beat on the water, especially when the going gets tough. Adrian Moffatt PO.

City of Derry Fed Bude - A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1036, 860, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 847, M McGrath Derry & Dist 834, Concannon Bros Maiden City 833, 828, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 891, 788, D Hamilton Maiden City 781, P McLaughlin Maiden City 770. Good 1st & 2nd for Anthony McCrudden of Derry & District.

Foyle Valley Combine Bude - A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1036, Neil McGavian Strabane 953, A McCrudden 860, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 847, Neil McGavigan Strabane 842, Iggy Deazley Strabane 835, John White Strabane 834, M McGrath Derry & Dist 834, Concannon Bros Maiden City 833, 828, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 891, 788,D Hamilton Maiden City 781, P McLaughlin Maiden City 770.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Bude 18/06/24

Due to a poor weather forecast the Nipa Bude race was put back to Tuesday 18th June. The birds were released in north Cornwall at 8.00am in light north easterly winds and a seriously hard race followed with quite a number of lofts failing to time any birds on the day.

Top fancier Danny Dixon of Dunloy timed an arrival 16.42pm after the 300 miles fly to his Ballymacaldrick loft's to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B & 22nd Open Nipa 3971 birds velo 1012. Danny's winner "Eastern Promise" is a 2yo cheq cock bred from direct Herman Custer stock from Derek Nicholls of Premier Lofts. This cock won 2nd Open Nipa from Fermoy as a young bird beaten by a loftmate. Danny topped the Combine in a tough Bude race in 2020 on that occasion his velocity was 1077.

The consistent Stewart Brothers were best in Randalstown and runner's up in the Combine and Section on 1004. They clocked a yearling chequer hen winning for the third time this season. Sire is their old Bude cock and dam is their good LouisThijs hen, a winner of 5 x 1st for the brothers. Jimmy Smyth & Son were best in Ahoghill plus 3rd Combine & 4th Section. The 3yo blue hen, a gift from the late Matt Wray of Harryville has now won 3 x 1st on the channel including 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 21st Open NIPA from Bude last season and 1st club, 9th Section from Talbenny in 2022.

Harry Boyd timed at 16.30pm to win Kells & District on 980 and finish 4th Combine & 5th Section. Harry's yearling blue Soontjen widowhood cock is bred from Sam Ogle stock.

Gary Gibson was best in Cullybackey on 977 with a yearling blue hen, the best of the Willy Van Hercks. The sire and dam both from Robert Rea of Larne, her sire was a winner from Bude and is a son of Pole Dancer, Robert's Talbenny young bird National winner. Johnston Eagleson & Sons were best in Ballymena on 956 with a yearling cheq pied hen bred from their good pair of P & D Van Den Bulcks. Their second 2yo blue hen was also from the same pair. Anne, Chris & Tommy Tweed had the Rasharkin winner on 847. The family partnership timed a 3yo cheq cock containing their Scottish distance bloodlines. The dam won the loft a Nipa bronze award in 2020 for twice in the Open result from St Malo OB National in the 2019 & 2020 season's flying 485 miles to their lofts. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Bude - D Dixon Rasharkin 1012, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1004, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 990, H Boyd kells 980, G Gibson Cullybackey 977, D Dixon Rasharkin 961, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 956, Mr & Mrs Robinsom Cullybackey 956, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 954, H Boyd Kells 943, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 938, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 932, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 890, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 889, J Miller Randalstown 889, Surgenor Bros Kells 883, Surgenor Bros Kells 882, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 849, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 847, H Boyd Kells 843, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 838, A Barkley & Son Kells 821, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 790, Stewart Bros Randalstown 789, J & J Greer Cullybackey 774, A Barkley & Son Kells 769, F Barkley Rasharkin 731, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 718, W J & R J Reid Rasharkin 702.

Yearling National flown from Skibbereen

With uncertain weekend weather the NIPA had real problems making arrangements for Bude the third cross channel event and the Yearling National due to be flown from Skibbereen. Bude ended up being race marked on Sunday and Skibbereen the next day, both liberations took place on Tuesday 18th June.

NIPA Skibbereen Ylr Nat Open 261/2228 – 1-1D Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1256, 2-2D P & J Boal Dromore 1252, 3-1G Donnelly Bros Newry City 1250, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1249, 5-3G Ron Williamson 1242, 6-4G Ron Williamson 1242, 7-1E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1239, 8-3D I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1236, 9-1C J & D Braniff Glen 1233, 10-2E David Calvin Bondhill Soc 1231, 11-4D Mr & Mrs Brown & Son Harmony 1230, 12-1F R Moore& Son Bangor 1229, 13-2C J & D Braniff 1229, 14-5G J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1227, 15-3C J & D Braniff 1226, 16-6G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1226, 17-3E Humphries & Baird Markethill 1226, 18-7G J J McCabe Millvale 1226, 19-8G S Ogle 1225, 20-5D R Keegan & Son Dromore 1225.

NIPA Section A Skibbereen Yearling Nat 18/145 – B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1213, M McPhillips Coalisland & Dist 1209, B Morgan 1195, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1174, B Morgan 1154, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1140, P McElhatton Coalisland & Dist 1119, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1113, B Morgan 1108, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1103.

NIPA Section B Skibbereen Yearling Nat 32/227 – S & N Maginty West End 1200, 1184, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1177, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1176, H Boyd Kells & Dist 1167, G Gibson Cullybackey 1151, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1161, D Dixon Ballymoney 1160, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin & Dist 1157, J Eagleson & Sons 1153.

NIPA Section C Skibbereen Yearling Nat 26/234 – J & D Braniff Glen 1233, 1229, 1226, 1222, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1219, J & D Braniff 1215, D McElhone Eastway 1196, D & J Campbell Eastway 1193, Bingham & Seaton 1191, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1190.

NIPA Section D Skibbereen Yearling Nat 35/340 – Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1256, P & J Boal Dromore 1252, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1236, Mr & Mrs Brown & Son Harmony 1230, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1225, P & J Boal 1218, Mr & Mrs Brown & Son 1217, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1216, M Russell Dromara 1216, R Keegan & Son 1211.

NIPA Section E Skibbereen Yearling Nat 63/510 – C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1239, David Calvin Bondhill Soc 1231, Humphries & Baird Markethill 1226, Rafferty & Toman Gilford & Dist 1222, David Calvin 1220, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1217, David Calvin 1211, C J & B Ferris 1199, Thompson & Lunn 1199, David Calvin 1194.

NIPA Section F Skibbereen Yearling Nat 20/147 – R Moore & Son Bangor 1229, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 121, K Rooney Son & Daughter Annalong 1212, R Moore & Son 1211, Young & McCormick Cloughey 1203, K Rooney Son & Daughter 1192, C Angus Cloughey 1192, R Moore & Son 1190, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1188, W Leckey Ardfs 1185.

NIPA Section G Skibbereen Yearling Nat 29/334 – Donnelly Bros Newry City 1250, Ron Williamson Newry & ist 1249, 1242, 1242, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1227, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1226, J J McCabe Millvale 1225, S Ogle 1225, O Markey Ballholland 1224, McGrath & McParland Drumnavaddy 1223.

NIPA Section H Skibbereen Yearling Nat 30/171 – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1155, 1123, 1100, 1095, 1070, R Witherow Limavady 1064, John Comvey Mourne & Dist 1050, David Booth 1037, M & J McDaid Derry & Dist 998, Troy Booth Mourne & Dist 996.

NIPA Centre results available before going to press (subject to correction)

Loughgall Centre – David Calvin Bondhill 1231, Humphries & Baird Markethill 1228, David Calvin 1220, David Calvin 1211, David Calvin 1194, G & A Campbell Armagh 1192, Humphries & Baird 1187, J & H Muldrew & McMurray Markethill 1184, David Calvin 1182, David Calvin 1181, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1176.

Ligoniel Centre – J & D Braniff Glen 1233, 1229, 1226, 1222, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1219, J & D Braniff 1215, S & N Maginty West End 1200, D McElhone Eastway 1195, Bingham & Seaton1191, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1190.

Killyleagh Centre – R Moore & Son Bangor 1229, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1221, K Rooney & Son Annalong 1212, R Moore & Son 1211, Young & McCormick Kircubbin 1203, K Rooney & Son 1192, C Angus Cloughey 1192, R Moore & Son 1190, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1188, W Leckey Ards 1185.

Banbridge Centre – J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1227, SM Ogle Drumnavaddy 1226, 1226, McGrath & McParland 1223, Sam Ogle 1219, McGrath & McParland 1211, J Smyth & Sons 1207, D & K Mallen 1204, McGrath & McParland 1172, D & G McMullan 1164.

Coalisland Centre – B Morgan Coalisland 1213, M McPhillips Coalisland 1209, B Morgan 1154, B Morgan, P McElhatton Coalisland 1119, B Morgan 1108, B Morgan, B Morgan, B Morgan, K Morton & Son Cookstown.

Coleraine Centre – T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1177, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1174, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1140, T & J McDonald 1117, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1113, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1106, 1105, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1103, J Hanson 1096, 1091. T & J McDonald win Skibbereen Yearling Nat with his good Red cock. This widowhood cock wins for the second time this year. This lad likes it tough and was second club from the hard Skibbereen YB Nat last year on a very tough day. Congratulations Trevor. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Cullybackey Centre – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1176, H Boyd Kells 1167, G Gibson Cullybackey 1161, J Eagleson & Sons 1153, A Darragh Cullybackey 1153, G Gibson 1153, H Boyd 1148, J Eagleson & Sons 1142, A Darragh 1119, Surgenor Bros Kells 1113.

Ballymoney Centre – D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1161, D Dixon Ballymoney 1160, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1157, D Dixon 1141, J Connolly Ballymoney 1129, A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1111, D & H Stuart 1107, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1101, D & H Stuart 1097, A & M Boyle 1096.

Foyle Centre – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1156, 1123, 1100, 1095, 1070, John Convey 1050, David Booth 1037, John McDaid 998, Troy Booth Mourne & Dist 996, Paul Hegarty 994.

Feds & Combine update

Coleraine Triangle Skibbereen Yearling – T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1177, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1174, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1140, T & J McDonald 1117, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1113, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1106, M & J Howard & Son 1105, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1103, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1096, J Hanson 1091, S Diamond 1074, T McCrudden 1074, B & D Coyle 1065, T & J McDonald 1057, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1056.

Eagleson loft best from Skibbereen Yearling National

The Nipa Skibbereen Yearling National was flown on Tuesday 18th June when the birds were liberated at 9.30am in north north easterly winds. It turned out another tough race with the local velocities in the 1100s. Winning the Mid Antrim Combine for the fourth time this season were Johnston Eagleson & Sons of the Ballymena & District club. They timed their cheq cock at 15.59pm flying 260 miles to the Cullybackey Road loft's to record 1176 ypm. Their first three birds timed winning 1st, 6th & 10th Combine and 4th, 10th & 14th Section were all the same way bred, the second bird won the Combine from 2nd Fermoy and the third bird has been placed 3rd, 4th, 6th, 10th, 16th & 23rd Combine this season. The sire was a gift from Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill and is Van den Brande x a daughter of Danny Dixon's Champion Heartbreaker while the dam is a self bred, Herman Custer x a Van Den Bulck granddaughter of Kittel.

Runner up in the Combine was the Kells & District winner Harry Boyd on 1167. Harry who is having a great run of wins at the moment timed a blue cheq hen bred by Sam Ogle.

Gary Gibson was best in Cullybackey and placed 3rd Combine on 1161 with a red cock bred from a son of the "Golden Couple" when paired to "Megan" 1st Section Talbenny YB National for Gary and bred by Derek Parr. Steele & McNeill topped Rasharkin on 1157 with a black cock bred from a son of his "38 Cock" when paired to a daughter of “02”.

This is one of Jackie's top pairs having bred many winners and a Section A bird of the year. Roy Clements was best in Harryville on 1068 and Jimmy Smyth & Son had the winner in Ahoghill on 1034. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen Yearling National - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1176, Harry Boyd Kells 1167, G Gibson Cullybackey 1161, D Dixon Rasharkin 1160, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1157, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1153, A Darragh Cullybackey 1153, G Gibson Cullybackey 1153, Harry Boyd Kells 1148, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1142, D Dixon Rasharkin 1141, A Darragh Cullybackey 1119, Surgenor Bros Kells 1113, G Gibson Cullybackey 1109, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1101, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1099, J Eagleson & Sons