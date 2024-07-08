Michele Shirlow

FOODIES from Northern Ireland and especially from abroad frequently ask me how they can find out more about the food and drink industry here, its products and achievements in one easily accessed place.

I am happy to tell them that it’s really quite easy to keep abreast of all that’s happening in the industry… and there’s a lot at many levels across Northern Ireland. Just one click opens a virtual Aladdin’s Cave of information about our single biggest and most dynamic industry, one which now supplies customers in over 60 countries worldwide.

It was great then to see Hilary Benn, our new Secretary of State, making the iconic St George’s Food Market in Belfast one of his first official visits last Sunday. I hope he got a good flavour of food and drink from Northern Ireland.

One of our key services that Food NI has created – and continues to develop – is a comprehensive website (www.nigoodfood,com) on all things Northern Ireland food and drink. This is a first port of call for anyone keen to know more about what’s going on within the industry.

In addition to a very dynamic section on the latest company success stories involving members, the site also covers a host of food and drink events in virtually every corner of the Province.

Recent successes covered include the achievements of Finnebrogue in Downpatrick winning a prestigious Grocer Gold Award and the awards for Moy Park in being named UK Food Manufacturer of the Year, ABP Linden winning Best New Product Development in collaboration with M&S Food, and Dale Farm being named the Best Irish Cheddar in the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

This section is open to all our member companies and is especially popular with smaller enterprises such as Marshall Beekeeping in Armagh, a recent gold award winner in the London International Honey Awards.

The achievements of our vibrant industry are also reflected by stories of recent successes by members Two Stacks in Newry, Shortcross in Crossgar and Copeland in Donaghadee.

It’s an important facility because many smaller companies do not have significant marketing budgets. It’s an ideal platform for smaller companies keen to increase shopper awareness of their products. In addition to the website, we regularly post on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and we issue fortnightly newsletters.

Events listed for public enjoyment include the World Ulster Fry Championships in Donaghadee next month and the annual Apple and Cider Festival in Armagh in September. There are events listed for most months that provide opportunities for people to enjoy local food and to meet producers.

Other elements of the site include the latest recipes of local food provided by individual companies and local chefs. A significant section on producers is an ideal source for trade buyers and others wishing to find out what is being produced here and details of the producers.

There’s also an extensive section on restaurants, hotels, cafes and street food operations here for those seeking ideas where to go for delicious and innovative meals. The restaurants we feature are independently inspected to become part of the Taste of Ulster Guide.

Much of the information covered doesn’t appear anywhere else.

This comprehensive site is funded and operated by Food NI and welcomes information on agri-food and drink from within the industry. We developed it as part of our brief to promote our most successful industry here and further afield. We are keen to extend the existing elements and to step up our promotional activities through the site. We could certainly do much more to assist the growth of the industry with greater resources.