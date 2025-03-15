EASYFIX launches revolutionary slurry aeration system – ePulse

With fertiliser costs rising and environmental regulations tightening, slurry management has never been more critical.

Farmers now have the opportunity to turn slurry from a challenge into an asset – reducing costs, improving sustainability, and enhancing productivity.

Introducing ePulse: the future of slurry management

EASYFIX, a leader in agricultural innovation, proudly introduces ePulse, a groundbreaking slurry aeration system designed to revolutionise how farmers manage slurry.

EASYFIX ePulse team at the National Ploughing Championships 2024, after winning The Enterprise Ireland Green Impact Award, from L-R Micheál Courtney, David Earls, Noel Kelly, Ronan Boyle, Michael Earls, EASYFIX. (Pic: Freelance)

Harnessing electro-photomagnetic induction, ePulse naturally stimulates microbiological activity in slurry—without the use of chemicals or additives. The result? A fully automated system that improves slurry consistency, reduces odours, and enhances nutrient availability.

With an annual running cost of less than €1 per week, ePulse is set to play a key role in the future of Irish agriculture.

Key benefits

Uniform Slurry – Ensures even consistency for better application.

The innovative EASYFIX ePulse unit. (Pic: Freelance)

Enhanced Nutrient Value – Breaks down organic matter, leading to improved plant growth.

Odour & Emission Reduction – Minimises odours during storage and spreading.

Improved Farm Safety – Reduces crust formation and lowers the risk of harmful gas release.

Quick and easy installation

Manure Research Facility Based at EASYFIX HQ in County Galway. (Pic: Freelance)

EASYFIX ePulse can be installed in under two hours—without the need to empty or clean the tank, solving one of the biggest challenges in slurry treatment. It is compatible with both new and existing tanks, making it a hassle-free upgrade for farmers.

Proven on farms and backed by cutting-edge research

Over the past four years, ePulse has undergone extensive on-farm trials across beef, dairy, and pig farms in Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Europe—delivering consistently outstanding results.

In addition, EASYFIX has made a significant investment in ensuring ePulse is the most effective slurry management system available today. At their headquarters in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, they have established a world-first Manure Research Centre, dedicated to developing and testing innovative solutions that enhance farm efficiency and sustainability. This state-of-the-art research facility allows them to continuously refine and optimise their products, ensuring farmers get the very best in slurry management technology.

“We are thrilled to introduce ePulse to the market,” said Ronan Boyle, Business Development Director at EASYFIX.

“This product represents a significant step forward in agricultural innovation, delivering tangible benefits that improve safety, productivity and sustainability for our customers.”

EASYFIX ePulse – the smarter, safer, and more sustainable way to manage slurry.

For more details or to request a consultation, visit www.easyfix.com or contact them on 0845 089 6040 / +353 90 9643344 today!