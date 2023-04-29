Eating good meat doesn’t need to be a luxury, try to explore cheaper cuts​​​​​​​

About 25% of the UK’s beef is imported from countries where animal welfare is not as stringent as it is here. If an animal is distressed at the abattoir no amount of aging or marinating will take away from the leather like texture and loofah like taste. After an animal has been slaughtered the glycogen in the muscles, in a rested and healthy animal, turn to lactic acid and that results in tender tasty meat.

If you buy packaged steaks in a supermarket and it says “product of Northern Ireland” this may only mean the imported beef has been put in a packet in this country. To get the best produce go to a good local butcher and they should be able to tell you the provenance of the steak down to the nearest field. Even better go to a farm or supplier and source rare breed beef. It might cost a bit more but properly reared and aged beef from cattle like Shorthorn, Hereford, Dexter or Moilie will taste infinitely better and will be worth the extra pence.

Eating good meat doesn’t need to be a luxury. Instead of fillet or sirloin it’s time to explore cheaper cuts. Hanger steak, also known as Onglet, is a great example of a cut that has bags of flavour with a fraction of the cost of prime cuts. Grill it on the barbecue and allow to rest. It’s not a cut that suits being overdone – rest it well and slice. It won’t be melt in the mouth tender like fillet but we’ve become accustomed to having to have meat that you can cut with a butter knife. Personally I don’t mind a bit of beef with of texture. For the first recipe the hanger steak is grilled and served with a devilled butter full of anchovy, garlic, smoked paprika, garlic, shallot and a toot of brandy. Don’t be put off by the anchovy, they add a lovely umami rather than fishiness. To serve them I’ve added a recipe for a potato cake where the spud is grated and fried in butter and oil. Serve with some grilled broccoli or a green salad.

