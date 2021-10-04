Eating vegetables shouldn’t be a chore and it makes sense for us to enjoy them

Herb roasted potatoes served on a plate

The annual showcase for agri-food in Northern Ireland was the perfect platform for the launch of Parful Produce.

Local producers Adrian Magowan from Millbank Farm, Roy Lyttle, Mark McKee and Shane Donnelly are the vegetable growing maestros behind this initiative to promote the high quality produce grown here.

In a recent report by the Food Foundation it was revealed that Northern Ireland has the lowest consumption rate of fruit and vegetables across the devolved administrations.

With support from the DAERA Agri-Food Cooperation Scheme the growers want to encourage consumers to introduce more vegetables into their diets.

It makes sense for our general health to take their advice. Eating vegetables shouldn’t be a chore. Boiling and steaming them can result in something pretty nondescript despite their provenance.

Take root vegetables as an example. It’s much tastier to toss them in oil, season with salt, add some fresh thyme, and roast them in the oven. Their natural sugars will caramelize slightly, making them much more attractive and enticing.

As a big fan of grilling food, don’t dismiss the barbecue as a means of pepping up vegetables. Leeks split, washed and cooked in vegetable stock can be brushed with oil and blistered over coal.

The same can be done with carrots, parsnips and celeriac. Mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, scallions and courgettes can be cooked directly over heat to great effect.

Don’t let the weather put you off – that’s why umbrellas were invented.

In this country we have a tendency to overload our plate with meat and have the vegetables as a token gesture.

This habit should be turned on its head. A small amount of properly reared, good meat will go a long way in the taste stakes.

Good dry cured bacon will permeate through a dish and you don’t need to use a lot to make an impact.

The first dish this week is for savoury pancakes filled with garlic mushrooms, leeks and cavalo nero.

Adrian Magowan grows Cavalo Nero, literally meaning black cabbage in Italian. It’s a pert dark leaf with a taste similar to kale.

Use it where you’d serve cabbage.

It works well in this dish with the sweet leeks from Roy Lyttle and mushrooms from Shane Donnelly. A pancake should be a year round treat and not just reserved for a Tuesday in February.

Duck legs have a massive amount of flavour and are used here as a base for a risotto with locally grown squash. They’re relatively cheap and a little goes a long way.