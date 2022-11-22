Ecclesville’s popular showjumping league continues
Week two of Ecclesville’s showjumping league proved was very well supported with competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.
This showjumping league will continue next Friday evening, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.
Results from 18 November:
40cm Class (Double Clears)
Mia O’Neill and Chester; Lola Brown and Rosie; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Emma Crilly and Lightning; Lily McSorley and Lightning; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie
50cm Class (Double Clears)
Lily Sayers and Fonya; Layla Rae and Lady Bug; Charlie McCann and Annie; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Elizabeth Managh and Turbo Tilly; Anna-Rose Garrity and Bob; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie
60cms (Double Clears)
Cara Donnelly and Dash; Grace Kelly and Ria; Tegan McKenna and Henry; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Anna-Rose Garrity and Bob; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Lily McKelvey and Rosie
70cms (Double Clears)
Lily Kelly and Peanut; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Daragh Flynn and Ruby
80cms (Double Clears)
Daragh Flynn and Ruby; Jay Watson and My friend Fred; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Maddison O’Kane and My friend Fred
90cm (Double Clear)
Amanda Magee and Spencer
1m (Double Clear)
Scarlett Knox and Patrick
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 16 December.