Ecclesville’s popular showjumping league continues

Week two of Ecclesville’s showjumping league proved was very well supported with competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.

By Darryl Armitage
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

This showjumping league will continue next Friday evening, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 18 November:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Mia O’Neill and Chester; Lola Brown and Rosie; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Emma Crilly and Lightning; Lily McSorley and Lightning; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Lily Sayers and Fonya; Layla Rae and Lady Bug; Charlie McCann and Annie; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Elizabeth Managh and Turbo Tilly; Anna-Rose Garrity and Bob; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie

60cms (Double Clears)

Cara Donnelly and Dash; Grace Kelly and Ria; Tegan McKenna and Henry; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Anna-Rose Garrity and Bob; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Lily McKelvey and Rosie

70cms (Double Clears)

Lily Kelly and Peanut; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Daragh Flynn and Ruby

80cms (Double Clears)

Daragh Flynn and Ruby; Jay Watson and My friend Fred; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Maddison O’Kane and My friend Fred

90cm (Double Clear)

Amanda Magee and Spencer

1m (Double Clear)

Scarlett Knox and Patrick

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 16 December.