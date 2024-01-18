WEEK two of Ecclesville’s showjumping league was again very popular as competitors took on Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses.

Results from 12 January

40cm Class (Double Clears):

CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Lily and Jigsaw; Saiorse O’Kane and Socks; Cassie Irwin and Socks; Sammy Natalova and Sally; Willow Sloane and Prince; Willow Sloane and April; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Thea Smyth and Timmy; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Killian Nugent and Spaghetti; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty.

Kim McKevlin with Jessie who were clear in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Mya O’Neill and Chester; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Killian Nugent and Spaghetti; Olivia Coaltar and Millie; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Leah Preston and Rocky; Lola Capewell and Mickey; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Elsa Lee and Amy.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Lexie Wylie and Henry; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Mollie Traynor and Sally; Lily Sayers and Bo; Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; Leah Preston and Rocky; Elsa Lee and Amy; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang.

Madison O'Kane on Nellie who were clear in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

70cms (Double Clears):

Grace Kelly and Bo; Jay Watson and Popcorn; Maddison O’Kane and Nellie; Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Amy McKevlin and Ricky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Mollie Lee and Maggie; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie

80cms (Double Clears):

Cara Donnelly and Fonya; Wendy McAleer and Bella; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Kyra Loughran and Storm.

Mollie Lee on Maggie who had a clear round in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

90cms (Double Clears):

Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Emily Bothwell and Lily.

1m (No Double Clears)

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final to be eligible for prizes on 2 February.