THE fifth and final of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2023 was held on 8 December and it was a great night of jumping, as not only the league prizes were up for grabs, but beautiful perpetual trophies were also being awarded.

The qualified competitors were fantastic on the night and it resulted in some nail-biting jump offs!

Ella-Jane Johnston was on fine form throughout the show and picked up her red ribbon by winning the 60cm class on her lovely pony Speedy. Cara Donnelly and the very careful Fonya picked up the red rosette in the 70cm class.

Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer then dominated the 80cm and 90cm with two fast rounds securing her first place in both classes. Scarlett Knox and Patrick were the proud winners of the 1m class.

Caoimhe Hegarty presenting the Eugene Donnelly memorial cup to Lily Kelly on Peanut, winner of the 70cm Ecclesville Super League, with Lily's Granda, Anthony, holding the R D Equestrian Cup for the 60cm Super League, also won by Lily. (Pic: Ecclesville)

The first of the riders to receive beautiful cups was Lily Kelly and Peanut, winner of both the RD Equestrian 60cm class and the Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup for the 70cm class.

The organisers were delighted that Lily and her family were there to see her awarded the cups as she has been unwell and unable to compete in this League but her fine form earlier on in the year had ensured she had set targets no one could catch.

The 80cm Boyd Perpetual Trophy was awarded to a delighted Anna-Rose Garrity and Louie.

The battle for the 90cm AJS Promotions Cup was a very close competition between Scarlett Knox riding Patrick and Tess Wallace riding Rusty. With Tess winning the second placed rosette in the class she was able to claim the cup. It was then a double celebration when she was also awarded the Farmfeeds Cup for 2023.

Leah Donnelly on Bob who jumped in the 50cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league and the Super League. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, to Malvern Moore his assistant and to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges box.

Results from 8 December

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Dani Bell and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Sarah Lyons and Rosie; Myra Bolton and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie; Willow Sloane and Prince; Bob Lee and Teddy.

Ella-Jane Johnston on Speedy who won the 60cm League Final. (Pic: Ecclesville)

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Charlotte Crawford and Annie; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Millie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Anna Mullan and Pilgrim; Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy.

60cm Class:

1st Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; 2nd Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; 3rd Ella-Jane and Archie 4th Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 5th Anne Stacey and Rocky; 6th Olivia Coaltar and Millie.

Tess Wallace with Rusty, winner of the 90cm and 1m Ecclesville Super Leagues. (Pic: Ecclesville)

70cms:

1st Cara Donnelly and Fonya; 2nd Sarah-Jane Sloane and Buddy; 3rd Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 4th Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; 5th Wendy McAleer and Billy; 6th Kyra Loughran and Storm.

80cms:

1st Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer; 2nd Sarah-Jane Sloane and Buddy.

90cms:

1st Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer; 2nd Tess Wallace and Rusty; 3rd Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

Scarlett Knox with Patrick, winner of the 1m League Final. (Pic: Ecclesville)

1m:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 2nd Tess Wallace and Rusty.

Super League 2023 results

60cm – RD Equestrian Cup:

1st Lily Kelly and Peanut; 2nd Sophie Johnston and Speedy; 3rd Wendy McAleer and Fonya.

70cm – Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup:

1st Lily Kelly and Peanut; 2nd Emma McGillion and Rua; 3rd Sophie Johnston and Speedy.

80cm – Boyd Cup:

1st Anna Rose Garrity and Louie; 2nd Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer; 3rd Erin Wallace and Georgie.

90cm – AJS Promotions Cup:

1st Tess Wallace and Rusty; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 3rd Shauna Murray and Ritz.

1m – Farmfeeds Cup:

1st Tess Wallace and Rusty; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 3rd Shauna Murray and Ritz.

The very popular annual Christmas Cracker Show is scheduled for Wednesday 27 December starting at 10am with lots of fun classes for all abilities.

There will also be a Festive Fancy Dress Parade sponsored by RD Equestrian.