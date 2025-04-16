Echlinville flying high as Distillery of Month at Belfast International

Seamus Og Birt, Echlinville National Sales Manager at Belfast International Airport.

THE Echlinville Distillery in Kircubbin, Co Down, is the first Distillery of the Month at Belfast International Airport’s new and improved Duty Free.

The distillery has secured an impressive listing for its portfolio of award-winning whiskeys, gin and vodka in partnership with FreeWorld Brands.

Passengers travelling through Belfast International Airport can now choose from 11 Echlinville products across its iconic Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, Old Comber Whiskey, Weavers Spirits and Feckin Drinks brands.

The airport is celebrating the opening of its enhanced shopping experience by featuring Echlinville as its first Distillery of the Month, with tasting and sampling opportunities daily throughout April from the store’s International Tasting Bar.

Stephen Magennis, Head of Global Sales at the Echlinville Distillery, said: “We are delighted to see our range of award-winning whiskeys, gins and vodka on the shelves at Northern Ireland’s principal airport and the second largest gateway to the island of Ireland.

“Belfast and Northern Ireland are now a destination of choice for visitors from around the world. In 2024, 6.7 million passengers travelled through the airport. This is a great opportunity for us to grow our brands and Echlinville’s ever increasing global following.

“We are particularly proud to be part of the store’s Whiskey Apothecary, which celebrates the best of Northern Ireland’s burgeoning whiskey industry and the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail.

“We are excited to be April’s Distillery of the Month, and we look forward to sharing our spirits and our story with travellers from home and abroad over the busy summer travel season. We are delighted to partner with the team at FreeWorld Brands to secure this listing at Belfast International Airport and further increase Echlinville’s presence in global travel retail.

“Our spirits boast not only world class quality and flavour, but also a true connection to local culture and heritage. From historic whiskey brands Old Comber and Dunville’s Irish Whiskey – the original Spirit of Belfast – to Weavers Gin and Vodka, which are inspired by Ulster’s famous linen industry, our brands embrace our pride in being from the North of Ireland.

“That makes Echlinville a great fit for the airport’s new duty-free store, which offers an enhanced shopping experience and celebrates all that is great about Northern Ireland, with a strong focus on local producers like ourselves. We look forward to sharing our world-class spirits in a truly world-class retail space.”

Sean McNaughten, from FreeWorld Brands, said: “FreeWorld Brands is delighted to see the Echlinville Distillery portfolio listed in the new Duty-Free shop at Belfast International Airport in conjunction with the great team at Lagardère.

“This partnership showcases the finest in local craftsmanship and allows travellers to experience the exceptional quality of Echlinville spirits as they pass through one of Ireland’s key gateways.”