Eirinn Braniff enjoys a memorable Scottish trip thanks to YFCU

Twenty-four-year-old Eirinn Braniff from Co Down embarked on a Scottish Exchange trip in June 2024 as part of the travel programme organised by the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU).

A member of Ballywalter Young Farmers’ Club since 2017, Eirinn has held several roles within the organisation including club secretary, county secretary, competition coordinator, executive committee member, mental health ambassador and most recently, county vice chairperson.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a travel enthusiast. I went to India in 2019 to teach for three months, but aside from that, never really travelled much. I heard of the travel opportunities that YFCU have to offer, and I decided to apply for the Scottish exchange,” said Eirinn.

Eirinn said that the trip was everything she expected and more.

She remarked: “The people that I met and the friendships that I made were incredible. My hosts were very welcoming and did a great job of showing me around Scotland. I have recommended this trip to my fellow young farmers’, and it is one I will talk about for years to come.”

Members of the YFCU can apply for travel opportunities from the age of 18.

These experiences include both short-stay and long-stay trips around the United Kingdom, Europe and internationally.

The application process is a simple questionnaire, which is followed by an interview. Eirinn said that one of the highlights of her trip was getting the opportunity to ride her Host’s horse on the famous St Andrew’s beach, overlooking the golf course.

She also enjoyed spending time with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), where she learned of the different ways they do competitions, in comparison to YFCU.

Applications are currently open for the 2025 travel programme and will close on Saturday 30th November 2024 at midnight. Eirinn highly recommends applying for the programme.

She said: “I have never looked back. It was simply one of the best experiences of my life. I am more than happy to help other members with their application or answer any questions they may have.”