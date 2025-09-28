Elderberry is a ‘plant of God that heals anything it touches’ said Hippocrates

The elderberry bush which in mid-summer gives us lacy fragrant flowers, now provides us with a further gift of deep purple berries.

This year, like everything else, the elderberry crop has been prolific. Elderberries need to be cooked before eating. The stalks are toxic and the best way to get the berries off is to strip them with a fork. Give them a good wash and you’re good to go. The health benefits of elder have been documented for millennia. Hippocrates, the Greek physician and father of medicine said of elder “this plant of God heals anything it touches”. You can take elderberry supplements to boost the immune system and protect you from colds but it’s cheaper and probably more effective to make your own potion. You can make an elixir by boiling elderberries with cinnamon, cloves, lemon and honey until the berries are soft. Blend, pass through a sieve and bottle. Take a tablespoon every morning or add to hot water for a soothing drink. I recently found out you shouldn’t have those medicated hot lemon sachets if you have high blood pressure so this makes a good and safe alternative.

Another use of elderberries is in a historic sauce called “Pontack sauce” It was named after a Monsieur Pontack whose tavern, The Pontack’s Head, was established in Abchurch Lane in the City of London after the Great Fire of 1666. He was the son of Arnaud de Pontac, president of the Parliament of Bordeaux from 1653 to 1673. He owned excellent vineyards, including Pontaq and Chateau Haut Brion, enabling his son to offer choice wines to his guests. At that time it was common to carry your favourite sauce with you as part of your luggage. In old recipes of the time it recommends leaving Pontack sauce for seven years before you use it. Frankly I wouldn’t be taking a chance at this stage and find that it’s good to go after a few days. The sauce is great with charcuterie, cold meats, cheese and game.

In the recipe here the sauce is served with honey roast duck and some parsnip pancakes. There are many variations of the Pontack sauce but mine is sweetened with honey, has the tang of cider vinegar, some treacle for richness and a variation of spices. Simmer and then blend before passing through a sieve. Store in sterilized jam jars – apparently for over seven years but don’t take my word for it. Local duck is readily available in supermarkets now and makes for a delicious lunch. Before I roast a duck I pour a kettle of boiling water over it, pat it dry and season with salt – I find this gives you a nice crispy skin at the end. Place the duck on bed of vegetables in a roasting tin, brush with some warmed honey and chill for a few hours in the fridge. Place in a very hot oven for 15 minutes to get some colour on. Add stock to the bottom of the tray and then lower the heat. Roast it until the juices run clear and rest. Skim the fat off the roasting juices and blend them to make a gravy. Carve the duck and serve with the Pontack sauce on the side. Parsnips are in season now and go beautifully with roast duck. The sharpness of the sauce will cut through their earthy sweetness. You could do roast parsnips with the duck but I’ve added a recipe for cakes make with grated parsnip, onion, eggs and flour. Mix it up and fry in oil until crisp on both sides. Finish them off in the oven to ensure the parsnip is cooked through.