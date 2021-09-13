Electricity generators urged to make essential hardware update

The installation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) is an essential requirement needed to ensure generators can continue operating and improve the quality of supply for customers.

Christopher Surgeoner from NIE Networks is urging all generators to take the necessary steps before the deadline.

“We have written to all customers affected by this change and generators should now have appointed a verified SCADA installer. This process takes time and it is essential generators have completed and tested the installation with NIE Networks before the 31 December 2022 deadline.”

The implementation of SCADA will allow for more efficient planning, operation and development of the network, including more accurate generation forecasting and the facilitation of ‘flexible’ connections to release additional generation capacity.

NIE Networks are hosting a series of information evenings to provide generators with further information.

Christopher continued: “We are hosting information evenings in a number of locations to provide generators the opportunity to discuss SCADA with the NIE Networks team on a one-to-one basis.

“We will be able to help generators through providing advice on what is required and information on verified SCADA installers.

“It’s important that generators understand that failure to successfully install SCADA will result in the termination of connection agreements and subsequent de-energisation, so it’s critical generators undertake the necessary work to allow them to continue operating.

“We would encourage all generators who have not yet engaged in the process to attend an information session.”

It is essential anyone attending books an appointment.