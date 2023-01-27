​Ulster Unionist Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Tom Elliott, said: “Following the publication of a recent health and safety report, which highlighted that 28 fatalities involved 18-65 years old males, there were 14 men over 65 killed in the agriculture sector. This demonstrates that elderly farmers are most at risk from fatal work accidents.

“Many of the grants available to improve farms, especially farm equipment and buildings, give special consideration to young farmers under the age of 40, which we understand the reasons for. But what about our older farmers who face the same challenges?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “In the report, it stated that many of the accidents were individuals falling from a height. Given that the largest demographic of farmers is that of over 40, many of an older generation are being discriminated against in the application rounds and thus, their farm buildings are greatly defected, especially tin roofs. This leads to a far greater risk of their safety compared to those of a younger generation, as many of these roofs will be some form of patch job by the farmers themselves.

Ulster Unionist Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Tom Elliott