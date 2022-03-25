Emergency pet travel rules announced for Ukrainian refugees

The Environment Minister, Edwin Poots, said Ukrainian people are facing a “horrendous situation”, with many being forced to flee their homes.

“We have witnessed them carrying their treasured possessions, including their cherished pets, as they flee the war and their homes,” Mr Poots commented.

“It is a traumatic experience without the added bureaucracy of travel documents and proof of vaccination for your cat or dog, so I am pleased to announce that they can enter Northern Ireland using an emergency licence.

“We have strong biosecurity measures in place to protect the public and other animals from diseases which can be brought to Northern Ireland by animals from overseas.

“To protect these measures, alternative arrangements have been put in place.