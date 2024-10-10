Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of road will be temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians in Ballycastle as a “precautionary measure”.

The road closure is due to concerns regarding the structural integrity of the Antrim Arms building on Castle Street and, in the interests of public safety, a section of Fairhill Street will be temporarily closed to the public.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is taking steps to secure the area around the Antrim Arms, making partial closure of the adjacent road necessary.

In conjunction with the PSNI, an emergency road closure will be implemented on a section of Fairhill Street.

The public is asked to follow the signage and traffic management systems in place. During the closure, access to Fairhill Street will be via Kilns Road and Mill Street.

The council is liaising closely with the building owner and the Historic Environment Division to assess the building and determine the most appropriate course of action.

A spokesperson said: “The council’s foremost priority is the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors.

“Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The understanding and cooperation of the public during this time is appreciated.”

For any further enquiries, you can contact the council’s Building Control Department on [email protected]