Emily enjoys ‘trip of a lifetime’ to Estonia
Twenty-one year old Emily Clarke is an enthusiastic member of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club and she recently embarked on what she describes as a “trip of a lifetime” to Estonia.
This trip falls under the umbrella of Rural Youth Europe’s European Rally.
These exclusive opportunities allow YFCU members to travel to different countries, experience new cultures and build life-long friendships.
The activities highlight the importance of entrepreneurship and provide young people with the skills they need to develop in their careers.
Emily had the fantastic opportunity to live with three different families and experience what they get up to in their daily lives.
Emily was the only member from Northern Ireland but met up with two other exchanges who were from Austria and Taiwan.
Emily explained: “The opportunities for travel within the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) should not be missed.”
She added: “This trip has now encouraged me to host exchanges that will come to Northern Ireland, as I found it a great way to make new friends and I would love to be able to create a memorable experience for someone, just like I had in Estonia.”
YFCU members are encouraged to reach out to the organisation’s travel committee to find out about the different travel opportunities.
