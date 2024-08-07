Emily enjoys ‘trip of a lifetime’ to Estonia

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) recently had a Co Tyrone member represent the organisation in Estonia on a three-week exchange trip.

Twenty-one year old Emily Clarke is an enthusiastic member of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club and she recently embarked on what she describes as a “trip of a lifetime” to Estonia.

This trip falls under the umbrella of Rural Youth Europe’s European Rally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These exclusive opportunities allow YFCU members to travel to different countries, experience new cultures and build life-long friendships.

Emily Clarke in Tallin, EstoniaEmily Clarke in Tallin, Estonia
Emily Clarke in Tallin, Estonia

The activities highlight the importance of entrepreneurship and provide young people with the skills they need to develop in their careers.

Emily had the fantastic opportunity to live with three different families and experience what they get up to in their daily lives.

Emily was the only member from Northern Ireland but met up with two other exchanges who were from Austria and Taiwan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emily explained: “The opportunities for travel within the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) should not be missed.”

Emily Clarke with Karmen Pikkmets (Chair of Estonian 4H National Board)Emily Clarke with Karmen Pikkmets (Chair of Estonian 4H National Board)
Emily Clarke with Karmen Pikkmets (Chair of Estonian 4H National Board)

She added: “This trip has now encouraged me to host exchanges that will come to Northern Ireland, as I found it a great way to make new friends and I would love to be able to create a memorable experience for someone, just like I had in Estonia.”

YFCU members are encouraged to reach out to the organisation’s travel committee to find out about the different travel opportunities.

Related topics:Emily ClarkeYFCUNorthern IrelandYoung Farmers' Clubs of Ulster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice