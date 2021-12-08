Emmerdale star in new BBC series - Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure

And, he has been filming a new TV show – Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure – for BBC1!

BBC Studios Documentary Unit commissioned the show comprising six 30-minute episodes, documenting the experiences of Kelvin, his wife, Liz Marsland, and their young children as they get to grips with their new surrounds and the realities of farming.

The family have left the city behind and are making an attempt at starting a new life in the country and establishing a farming business.

Emmerdale fans might be surprised to learn Kelvin could ‘write what he knows about farming on the back of a stamp’, having watched his character, Andy Sugden, grow up on the fictional family’s farm on the popular soap.

The BBC revealed: “Filmed over the summer of 2021 against the backdrop of the stunning Peak District landscape, the series sees Fletcher get to grips with the notoriously tough world of livestock markets, sheep wrangling and the maintenance of a huge estate with endless outbuildings and an unmanageable cast of animals.”

Posting to his Instagram, Kelvin told his followers he was happy to finally announce the news.

“If you’ve been sat there wondering what these random farming and outdoor pictures are all about well now you know!” he said. “We have literally jumped in at the deep end and bought a farm!

“A reluctant wife, two crazy kids and a husband with knowledge of farming you could write on the back of a stamp!