Employers liability on farms - does it apply to your business?

It has been a great summer season on Northern Ireland farms and with the warm dry weather hopefully continuing into the Autumn, farmers have had a great opportunity to fill all their empty feedstores ready for whatever the winter brings.

As with the nature of farming, weather dictates when work can or can’t be completed and with the busyness of work sometimes other important aspects like insurance can be the last thing on the farmers’ mind and so get overlooked.

Northern Ireland farms tend to be one-man operations with few having full time staff, while, much more common, is the use of casual staff as the levels of work fluctuate. Liability insurance is one of the most important covers that a farmer needs to protect his farm business.

While most farm businesses have public liability insurance in place which provides protection for incidents where someone is injured on a visit to your farm, or if the farmer is held responsible for damage to another person's property e.g. animals straying onto a road and damaging a third party vehicle or trampling a neighbour’s lawn, it is also essential to know if the farm hires even on a casual basis then employers liability is required.

Employers’ liability insurance enables businesses to meet the costs of damage and legal fees for employees who are injured or made ill at work through the fault of the employer.

The NHS can also claim the costs of hospital treatment - including ambulance costs - when personal injury compensation is paid.

Employers’ liability is required by law and an employer must have insurance indemnity for at least £5 million. Most insurers automatically provide cover of at least £10 million.

An employee is typically defined as any person working for in connection with the farmers business and there is a master – servant relationship, in other words, the employee is working under the farmers supervision and control. This will also include a voluntary helper. While some farmers feel they never have any employees on their farm, they can sometimes overlook the casual helper who falls under the legal requirement of employer’s liability.

At AbbeyAutoline Insurance, we are keen to discuss farm business insurance with our clients and are keen to explain to farmers the various types of insurance covers available and how we can tailor that cover to meet their specific need. We would strongly urge farmers to take some time to make sure their insurance is suitable for their needs, so they have peace of mind to allow them to get on with the business of farming knowing that adequate insurance is in place.

Please feel free to contact our agricultural team on 08000 66 55 44 or email [email protected]