End of an era at United Auctions as Donald Morrison announces retirement

Having stood down from his auctioneering role in 2018, Donald, who turned 65 in November, will pass on the baton for the west coast sales to the existing team of Raymond Kennedy, Peter Wood, Ross Fotheringham, Murray Steel and Derek Anderson who have been in place since 2016.

Donald’s last day as a Director of Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers will be 31st December but he will continue to be a familiar face at the sale rings at Stirling, Dalmally, Oban, Islay, Tiree and Uist markets to buy livestock on behalf of farmers and crofters.

Donald Morrison, Area Managing Director for Argyll and the Islands, said: “It was always my plan to retire at 65 and although it’s the end of an era for me, customers will continue to be in the capable hands of this young, experienced team who have been working together for five years.”

Donald Morrison is set to retire from United Auctions at the end of the year after a 48-year career serving the west coast of Scotland's crofters and farmers.

During his time at the Company as both an employee and Board Member, Donald has been instrumental in helping to secure the long-term sustainability of the west coast markets. The crofter’s son from South Uist advocated for the Company’s investments to upgrade the United Auctions-owned Dalmally and Islay marts and the facility at Moleigh. He also played a major role working with the communities of Tiree and Lochboisdale to ensure that their community marts were built. Donald was also a key part of the team in securing the reappointment of United Auctions as operators at Oban Livestock Centre.

Donald Morrison said: “From where the markets were when I took over as Manager more than 20 years ago to where they are today, it’s night and day. After significant investment, the west coast markets are up-to-date and fit-for-purpose premises, with the lairage facilities, they will be there to serve the farmers and crofters into the future.”

He added: “Although I’ll no longer be working for United Auctions in the new year, I’ll always be a UA man through and through.”

George Purves, Managing Director of United Auctions, said: “For almost five decades Donald has diligently served Scotland’s west coast crofters and farmers. Working with Donald for over 20 years has allowed me to learn the great warmth, kindness and fun that can be experienced in the Scottish Islands. He leaves a lasting legacy having secured the sustainability of the area and a strong team who have gained experience and knowledge working with him for years. We wish him all the best for his retirement.”