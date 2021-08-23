Endorsement for Ai Services

An Alta Reverse daughter

Over many years the company has developed strong business and supply relationships with some of the top AI dairy breeding companies around the world.

These include: Alta and Genex in North America; Evolution in France; CRV in the Netherlands; Viking Genetics in Denmark and LIC in New Zealand.

As a consequence AI Services is now supplying three out of the Top 6 internationally recognised sires in the new, daughter proven international proof list. These are: Peak ALTA ZAREK at Number 3; Aurora ANTONIO at Number 4 and Bomaz ALTATOPSHOT at Number 6.

An Alta Plinko daughter

Other bulls that have performed well from the last breeding season are: LEAP; REVERSE, MAUNEY and PLINKO. All four bulls have lots to offer dairy farmers throughout Northern Ireland with high milk, exceptional components plus exceptional management and health traits.

In addition, a number of bulls introduced by Ai Services into Northern Ireland back in 2017/18 continue to perform well.

They include V.A.PRASER, from Viking Genetics. This bull is housed in Canada, where he also has a proof. Here in the UK, he excels in breeding strong bodied cows with well attached udders plus excellent legs and feet.

But where PRASER really excels is in the delivery of significantly enhanced fat and protein levels. He is +0.15% for fat and +0.12% for protein. PRASER also breeds daughters that have exceptional fertility. His official fertility score 11.5.

A Praser daughter grazing

DOUBLE W RANGER, from CRV, is a bull that has milking daughters in Northern Ireland.

RANGER has exceeded his genomic proof with a type merit score of +2.76 and a legs and feet score of +3.07. His locomotion score is +3.73.

RANGER daughters display tremendous width (+2.11) and rump width (+0.88). His daughters also have the perfect teat placement, making them very suitable for all robotic

milking systems. RANGER daughters also have improved milk production with the delivery of high components.

New bulls to look out for from Ai Services during the 2021 breeding season include Alta REGULUS. A son of ZAZZLE, he is one of the most talked about breeding bulls on the

international stage at the present time. REGULUS He has a PLI of +£885 and will deliver +89.0 kilos of fat and protein combined. REGULUS is +0.38% for fat and + 0.14% for protein.

Koepon COSTANZO Red is another young Red Holstein bull with tremendous potential for the future, He has a PLI of +£747 and is +865 kilos for milk; +68.0 kilos for fat and protein combined; +0.04 for fat and 0.01 for protein. COSTANZO has a + 8.4 score for daughter fertility.

Peak POKEMON is another bull with a tremendous future. He has a PLI of +£790 and is +80 kilos for fat and protein combined; +0.10% for fat and +932 kilos for milk.

Ai Services’ Breeding Services’ Manager Ivan Minford commented: “This is a small selection of the exciting line-up of breeding sires featured in the 2021/2022 dairy catalogue from Ai Services.”