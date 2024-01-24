English Springer Spaniel wins prestigious Kennel Club Spaniel championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The championship was held 15-17 January 2024 by kind permission of Mr Robert Morley in the spectacular North Pennines, designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) for its outstanding heather moorland and peatland scenery.

Owned and handled by Aubrey Ladyman, the winning spaniel FTCh Rosebay Meadow – known at home as Bella – was awarded first place in the competition, which saw 55 talented English Spinger Spaniels tested on their natural working ability.

Speaking about their win, Aubrey said: “Bella is an absolute pleasure to own and loves to train. She is very loyal, has great game finding ability and she is a stylish and hard hunting dog. I was very proud to be announced the winner and Gun’s Choice and look forward to competing again in the future. I would also like to thank The Kennel Club Working Party for doing such a great job in rearranging a successful Championship at such short notice.”

Aubrey Ladyman and AV Spaniel Championship Winner FTCh Rosebay Meadow. ARC Photography/The Kennel Club. Picture: Submitted

Kate Broers, Kennel Club Gundog events manager, said: “The championship was a great success and thanks must go to all who were involved in the preparation and running of the event, and our congratulations to all those in the awards. We are always extremely grateful to any host that kindly offers their ground to hold these prestigious championships, as holding an event of this scale is no small undertaking. However we are particularly indebted to Mr Morley for generously allowing the championship to be held on his ground at short notice.

“Thanks must also go to the judges; Mr Dave Rayner, Mr Jeff Rayner, Mr Gary Smith and Mr Ivan Wilson for their time and expertise when judging the dogs. They handled the three days with patience, understanding and skill despite the challenging weather conditions.

“Finally, we would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, Skinner’s Field & Trial, Sporting Saint Gundog Equipment Suppliers and BASC. Skinner’s give an awful lot to the world of working dogs and are passionate about providing the best nutrition for our gundog needs. Sporting Saint are one of the UK’s leading suppliers of gundog training equipment and BASC work to promote and protect sporting shooting and the well-being of the countryside. All our sponsors are greatly appreciated, and we would not be able to run these events without their generous support.”

Judge, Dave Rayner added: “I would like to thank The Kennel Club and any club that nominated me to judge this seasons AV championship. The venue was superb, a very natural type of ground and one of the best events I have ever had the pleasure of judging. The dogs were fantastic, and an absolute joy to watch. It is always a pleasure watching the best spaniels in the country and probably the world.

“The eventual winner was particularly outstanding.”

The awards were as follows:

1st place and Gun’s Choice: FTCh Rosebay Meadow, owned and handled by Mr A Ladyman

2nd: FTCh Dawsonlee Maddy, owned and handled by Mr S Dixon

3rd: Commonshall Mayfly, owned and handled by Mr R Gorman

4th: FTCh Borransfell Moneypenny, owned and handled by Mr D Massey

Diploma of Merit to:

FTCh Broomfield Sarafina, owned and handled by Mr E Scott

Menewa Daisy, owned and handled by Mr S Bates

Skronedale Milly of Quailhollow, owned and handled by Mr A Kerr

FTCh Rytex Reo of Hollydrive, owned and handled by Mr M Walsh

Dawsonlee Oddessy, owned and handled by Mr S Tyson

FTCh Rytex Rapeds, owned by Mr O Ingram, handled by Simon Dixon

Broomfield Jackie, owned and handled by Mr E Scott

FTCh Meikleburn Dark Island, owned and handled by Mr A Clouston

Broomfield Humboldt, owned and handled by Mr S Blackwell

FTCh Saxonvale Bo, owned and handled by Mr R Wilson

Skitters Waggy, owned and handled by Mr B Faley

Rosebay Blue, owned and handled by Mr T Tanner

Kenxtwen Sweet Topaz, owned and handled by Mr B Johnstone

FTCh Churchview Cortinio, owned and handled by Mr J Bailey

FTCh Shiveck Primat, owned and handled by Miss T Siwek

Int FTCh Sliabh Aoife, owned and handled by Mr L Rice

FTCh Broomfield Vera at Taykimoor, owned and handled by Ms K Stewart

Gorsebay Rue, owned and handled by Mr M Clifford

The T.J Greatorex Memorial Trophy, which recognises the dog placed highest in the awards whose handler was also competing in the Championship for the first time, was awarded to FTCh Meikleburn Dark Island, owned and handled by Mr A Clouston, while the Thomas Gaunt Trophy, which is given to the Best Dog in the Championship was awarded to FTCh Churchview Cortinio, owned and handled by Mr J Bailey.