English Winter Fair to return in November

©Tim Scrivener Photographer 07850 303986 ....Covering Agriculture In The UK....

The Fair’s return follows its cancellation in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Some of the UK’s best cattle, sheep and pigs are expected to enter the Fair and the National Pedigree Calf Show, which takes place over the weekend.

Alongside the livestock classes, farmers and food producers can enter their best carcass and food products to be judged while visitors can experience shopping, and food and drink, providing activities for everyone to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas.

The National Pedigree Calf Show will take place on the Saturday, while the overall Winter Fair champion will be judged on Sunday. Both classes carry a £1,000 prize for the supreme champion.

The Duke of Norfolk competition hosted by the Royal Smithfield Club returns again for 2021. First introduced in 2019, the competition sees breed societies select a set of three animals from existing pedigree classes to represent their breed.

In the carcass hall, butchers and food producers will showcase their high-quality British meat products, and the Christmas Country Fair will be back to get everyone in the festive spirit with some Christmas shopping and the chance to indulge in delicious food and drink.

Farmers will also be able to get support and business advice from a breadth of farming organisations and experts that will be on hand to provide information.