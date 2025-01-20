Enjoy a cocktail using Bushmills Irish Whiskey this Irish Coffee Day
Hailing back to 1942, Irish coffee is a much-loved staple, not only in Ireland, but across the global cocktail scene. Coffee consumption in Ireland has been on the rise year upon year, with 62% of the population now coffee drinkers. So, it is no surprise that many will be raising a glass this Irish Coffee Day.
Bushmills Black Bush is the perfect pairing for coffee with its bold character and smooth finish.
Its unique recipe boasts rich, fruity notes and a deep intense character that complements the robust flavour of coffee excellently.
Irish Coffee Day Recipes
Fancy a creamy kick of Ireland with every spiced sip? Then the Irish Chai Latte is for you!
Ingredients:
50ml Bushmills Black Bush
100ml milk
1 bag of chai tea
Chai spice powder and cinnamon sticks to garnish
Method: Make 1 cup of chai tea. Once cooled, add the chai tea, Bushmills Black Bush and milk to a shaker. Add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour over ice, garnish with a sprinkle of chai spice powder and a cinnamon stick and enjoy.
If a classic Espresso Martini is your tipple of choice, then the Espresso ‘Bush-tini’ is your perfect match.
Ingredients
35ml Bushmills Black Bush
25ml coffee liqueur
30ml cold espresso
3 x coffee beans to garnish
Method: Fill shaker with ice and add coffee liqueur, Bushmills Black Bush, and espresso. Shake for 15-20 seconds, until nice and foamy. Double strain into a cocktail glass, add coffee beans to garnish and enjoy.
Or, if you want to keep with tradition then Bushmills Irish Coffee hits the mark.
Ingredients:
35ml Bushmills Black Bush
10ml demerara syrup or 1tsp of brown sugar
Black coffee americano
Double cream float
Method: Pre-heat a glass coffee mug using hot water then rinse. Make an americano coffee and pour into the glass, leaving enough space for the cream. Add 35ml Bushmills Black Bush and demerara syrup or brown sugar. Muddle until well mixed, then gently float cream on top and enjoy.
