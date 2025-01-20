Enjoy a cocktail using Bushmills Irish Whiskey this Irish Coffee Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate Irish Coffee Day this Saturday (25 January), with a delicious cocktail using Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

Hailing back to 1942, Irish coffee is a much-loved staple, not only in Ireland, but across the global cocktail scene. Coffee consumption in Ireland has been on the rise year upon year, with 62% of the population now coffee drinkers. So, it is no surprise that many will be raising a glass this Irish Coffee Day.

Bushmills Black Bush is the perfect pairing for coffee with its bold character and smooth finish.

Its unique recipe boasts rich, fruity notes and a deep intense character that complements the robust flavour of coffee excellently.

Bushmill Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee Day Recipes

Fancy a creamy kick of Ireland with every spiced sip? Then the Irish Chai Latte is for you!

Ingredients:​

50ml Bushmills Black Bush ​

Bushmills Espresso Bushtini

100ml milk ​

1 bag of chai tea ​

Chai spice powder and cinnamon sticks to garnish ​

Method: Make 1 cup of chai tea. Once cooled, add the chai tea, Bushmills Black Bush and milk to a shaker. Add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour over ice, garnish with a sprinkle of chai spice powder and a cinnamon stick and enjoy.​

Bushmills Chai Latte

If a classic Espresso Martini is your tipple of choice, then the Espresso ‘Bush-tini’ is your perfect match.

Ingredients

35ml Bushmills Black Bush

25ml coffee liqueur

30ml cold espresso

3 x coffee beans to garnish

Method: Fill shaker with ice and add coffee liqueur, Bushmills Black Bush, and espresso. Shake for 15-20 seconds, until nice and foamy. Double strain into a cocktail glass, add coffee beans to garnish and enjoy.

Or, if you want to keep with tradition then Bushmills Irish Coffee hits the mark.

Ingredients:

35ml Bushmills Black Bush

10ml demerara syrup or 1tsp of brown sugar

Black coffee americano

Double cream float

Method: Pre-heat a glass coffee mug using hot water then rinse. Make an americano coffee and pour into the glass, leaving enough space for the cream. Add 35ml Bushmills Black Bush and demerara syrup or brown sugar. Muddle until well mixed, then gently float cream on top and enjoy.

For news and exclusive content, follow @BushmillsIRL and don’t forget to tag the account in on any social.