Enjoy a virtual tour of the cows at the South West Dairy Development Centre
Mike helps look after a 200-cow dairy unit in Shepton Mallet, owned and managed by the UK Agri-Tech Centre’s farming partner, Steanbow Farms.
As part of Cow Appreciation Day, Mike was keen to share a few interesting facts about his beloved dairy cows and what they get up to on a normal day.
Mike said: “The cows in the all-year round calving herd make their own decisions and choose when they eat, drink, lie down and rest.
“They can visit one of the three milking robots to receive some cow cake and be milked.
“Currently the herd is achieving a Lact average of 11,300 L at 4.2% BF 3.3% P, which is how much the average cow produces in lactation of 305 days, before she has a six-week holiday prior to calving again.
“The cows live in a clean, relaxed, calm environment and their fertility rate is excellent with a pregnancy rate of 35%, well above the national industry standard.”
To join Mike on his virtual tour around the farm, click on the link below to watch the video and meet Mike’s favourite cows click on https://youtu.be/T0-aOOKxNlg
To find out more about the UK Agri-Tech Centre and the work the centre does, visit www.ukagritechcentre.com
