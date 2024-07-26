Enjoy eclectic events in Antrim across the month-long programme from Design & Crafts Council and Craft NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

August Craft Month, a month-long celebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Antrim.

This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 400 events across all corners of the island. Events include; workshops, exhibitions, open studios and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft. With a whole range of crafts from ceramics to carving, glass to sewing available to be explored. There is something for everyone, of all ages, and all levels of expertise.

August Craft Month celebrates a rich craft heritage with artisans keeping ancient traditions alive and new talented makers bringing real vibrancy to the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation. Led by Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Craft NI, the annual celebration is once again part of an island-wide summer programme. This year also sees August Craft Month continue their long-term collaboration with Cork Craft & Design.

August Craft Month, a month-long celebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Antrim. This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 400 events across all corners of the island. Picture: Submitted

Local makers such as; Patricia Millar, Louise McClean and Noel McCullough will all be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector. Below you will find just a few of the exciting events on offer in Antrim:

Japanese Woodblock Printmaking

Location: Lagan Valley Island 1 The Island, Lambeg North

August Craft Month, a month-long celebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Antrim. This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 400 events across all corners of the island. Picture: Submitted

Price: £85

Date and time: Saturday 3rd August - 10am and Saturday 10 August - 4pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japanese woodblock printing (mokuhanga), an ancient technique which involves carving a design into a wooden block and then using watercolour paints and a handheld press to transfer the design to beautiful Japanese paper. It is non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Inspiration will be provided but participants can bring images and designs that fit into an A5 format, for example simple landscapes, birds or flowers. Avoid images with fine lines. All Japanese plywood and specialist Japanese paper (washi) will be supplied and included in the cost. All materials and equipment provided.

Colours of Rathlin

August Craft Month, a month-long celebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Antrim. This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 400 events across all corners of the island. Picture: Submitted

Location: Richard Branson Activity Centre, Rathlin Island, Ballycastle

Price: Free

Date and time: Sun 11 August at 10am - 1pm

Discover the vibrant Colours of Rathlin at our Natural Dyeing workshop. Only a few tickets are available for this exclusive event. Unleash your creativity as we explore the beauty of natural dyes derived from organic food waste and foraged plants to capture the essence of Rathlin Island. No need to bring anything – just yourself! You’ll have the opportunity to experiment with dyeing a variety of natural fibre yarns and textiles, focusing on wool yarns and fabric.

August Craft Month, a month-long celebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Antrim. This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 400 events across all corners of the island. Picture: Submitted

Silver Pendant Making Workshop with Sarah Elizabeth Jewellery

Location: 88 Main Street Bushmills

Price: £55

Date and time: Sat 24 August at 11am – 1pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Immerse yourself in the intricate world of jewellery making as you craft a delicate sterling silver pendant with Sarah Elizabeth Jewellery at The Designerie. During the workshop, you’ll not only learn the techniques of forming, soldering, and texturing silver but also gain insights into the artistry behind each piece. Experience the joy of bringing your design to life and leave with a tangible symbol of your creativity. Whether you’re a novice or have some experience, anyone aged 17+ is welcome to join this enriching and hands-on session. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your artistic side and create a timeless piece of jewellery.

Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council Ireland have come together to deliver this important initiative.

August Craft Month, a month-long celebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Antrim. This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 400 events across all corners of the island. Picture: Submitted

For the first time ever, you can use the August Craft Month interactive map on the augustcraftmonth.org website to find the closest events happening in your local community.

For the full island-wide programme, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth24 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2024 #makeseebuy