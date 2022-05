Enniskillen Mart: Charolais cow with Limousin heifer sells for £2380

Forward bullocks sold to 260ppk for a 568kg Charolais at £1480.

Light weights to 311p for a 334ppk Charolais at £1040.

Bullocks

Sixmilecross producer 356kg Charolais at £1050, 334kg Charolais at £1040, 33kg Charolais at £1010. Irvinestown producer 478kg Limousin at £1150, 642kg Simmental at £1210. Tempo producer 586kg Simmental at £1310, 582kg Simmental at £1430, 292kg Simmental at £690. Churchhill producer 448kg Aberdeen Angus at £1180, 428kg Hereford at £1040, 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120, 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070, 554kg Charolais at £1300. Dromore producer 544kg Charolais at £1270. Rosslea producer 380kg Limousin at £990, 460kg Shorthorn at £990. Derrylin producer 568kg Charolais at £1480, 454kg Charolais at £1200, 526kg Limousin at £1310. Fivemiletown producer 362kg Charolais at £1000. Florencecourt producer 452kg Limousin at £1160, 424kg Limousin at £1010, 386kg at £1030. Bellanaleck producer 482kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 468kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000. Lisnaskea producer 546kg Charolais at £1300, 576kg Charolais at £1310. Boho producer 532kg Charolais at £1350, 546kg Limousin at £1280. Ederney producer 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 478kg, 376 Limousin at £100. Ballinamallard 542kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from 650 to 1400 for a PB Limousin bull at £1400, heifers sold from £550 to £1110 for a Charolais 404kg.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 288kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £940. Lisnarick producer 369kg DAW heifer at £910. Kesh producer 412kg Charolais steer at £990, 422kg Charolais steer at £1060, 377kg Charolais steer at £990, 364kg Charolais steer at £1040, Belcoo producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1060, 268kg Charolais steer at £750. Belleek producer 297kg Saler steer at £960, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1110. Roscor producer 486kg Charolais steer at £1270. Lisnaskea producer 362kg Charolais heifer at £910, 336kg Charolais steer at £940. Cornagun producer 375kg Charolais heifer at £940, 360kg Charolais steer at £1060. Kinawley producer 452kg Blonde d’Aquitaine steer at £1200, 355kg Limousin steer at £1060, 313kg Limousin steer at £1050, 446kg Charolais steer at £1100, 432kg Charolais at £1190. Derrylin producer 342kg Limousin steer at £910. Derrygonnelly producer 348kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £910. Dromore producer 384kg Charolais steer at £920, 321kg Charolais steer at £840. Letterbreen producer 393kg Charolais steer at £1100, 432kg Charolais steer at £1060. Ballinamallard producer 417kg Limousin bull at £1260, 422kg Limousin bull at £1400, 406kg Limousin bull at £1180.

Calves

Tamlaght producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290. Springfield producer Hereford bull at £340, Hereford bull at £360. Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £370. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £445

Suckler cows

Roscor producer 2016 born Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at foot at £2380. Lisnaskea producer 2015 born Limousin cow with Limousin bull at foot at £1970, 2014 born Limousin cow with Limousin bull at foot at £1960. Fivemiletown producer 2020 born Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at foot at £1920.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 244ppk paid for a 635kg Charolais at £1550.

Medium and light weights from 205-252ppk paid for a 455kg at £1140.

Belcoo producer Charolais 670kg at £1560. Lisnaskea producer Charolais 635kg at £1550, Charolais 610kg at £1370, Charolais 555kg at £1360, Charolais 510kg at £1270. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 580kg at £1350, Charolais 570kg at £1340, Charolais 550kg at £1290. Belcoo producer Charolais 580kg at £1350. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1460, Charolais 630kg at £1400.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 263ppk/100kgs paid for a 654kg Charolais at £1720.

Lighter weights from 120-240ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1200.

Friesian cows from 79-175ppk paid for a for a 766kg Friesian at £1340.

Fat bulls to 174ppk for a 1032kg Hereford at £1800.