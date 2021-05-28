In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 220p to 241p Charolais 344kg at £830.

Medium weights selling from 210 to 253p for a Charolais 434kg at £1100.

Heavy lots selling from 200 to 243p for a Charolais 522kg at £1270 and up to at £1650.

Bullocks

Florencecourt producer Charolais 434kg at £1100, Charolais 434kg at £1060, Limousin 348kg at £810, Aberdeen Angus 528kg at £1200, Charolais 524kg at £1170, Kinawley producer Charolais 446kg at £1130, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 422kg at £1030, Charolais 344kg at £830, Kesh producer Charolais 522kg at £1270 and Clogher producer Limousin 590kg at £1320, Limousin 544kg at £1200.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1100 for a Charolais 392kg.

Heifers selling from £650 to £1090 for a Charolais 450kg.

Ruling prices

Tempo producer 392kg Charolais steer at £1100, 327kg Charolais steer at £910, 372kg Charolais steer at £1010, Kesh producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £870, 391kg Charolais heifer at £880, 301kg Limousin heifer at £840, 366kg Charolais heifer at £810, Derrygonnelly producer 353kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £820, 329kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £750, 276kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £690, Enniskillen producer 302kg Charolais steer at £950, 334kg Charolais heifer at £860, 313kg Charolais steer at £920, 243kg Limousin heifer at £730, 334kg Limousin heifer at £860, Belleek producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £780, 267kg Charolais heifer at £660, 252kg Charolais heifer at £680, Garrison producer 315kg Charolais steer at £920, 352kg Charolais heifer at £950, 305kg Charolais steer at £960, 318kg Charolais heifer at £820, Derrylin producer 305kg Limousin steer at £860, 317kg Limousin steer at £820, 272kg Charolais steer at £860, 300kg Charolais heifer at £820, 396kg Charolais heifer at £800, Florencecourt producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £860, 396kg Charolais heifer at £880, 344kg Simmental heifer at £840, Kesh producer 277kg Limousin bull at £760, 284kg Charolais steer at £820, 342kg Charolais steer at £890, Lisnaskea producer 325kg Belgian Blue heifer at £760, 449kg Charolais steer at £1000 and Lisbellaw producer 248kg Charolais heifer at £650, 402kg Charolais steer at £970, 259kg Charolais heifer at £600.

Calves

Clogher producer Limousin bull at £600 (8 weeks), Kesh producer Charolais bull at £455, Tempo producer Charolais heifer at £410, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £405, Belgian Blue heifer at £405, Belgian Blue bull at £400 Belgian Blue heifer at £390, Leggs producer Charolais bull at £400, Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £400 and Springfield producer Hereford bull at £375.

Suckler cows

Garrison producer Charolais cow with bull at £2010, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £1780, springing Limousin heifer at £1530, Ballinamallard producer Charolais cow with bull at £1650, Hereford cow with heifer at £1600, Kesh producer Charolais cow with bull at £1590, Springfield producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1550, Enniskillen producer springing Limousin heifer at £1500, Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £1480 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais bull at £1450.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 236ppk paid for a 542kg Limousin at £1280.

Light weights sold from 202-245ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £980.

Maguiresbridge producer Limousin 542kg at £1280, Limousin 550kg at £1220, Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £1260, Enniskillen producer Charolais 564kg at £1200, Charolais 520kg at £1150, Charolais 460kg at £1100, Irvinestown producer Charolais 460kg at £1060 and Florencecourt produce Charolais 450kg at £1040, Charolais 440kg at £1000.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 128ppk – 201ppk paid for a 720kg Charolais at £1450 , lighter weights from 102-208ppk paid for a 514kg Charolais at £1070.

Friesian cows from 72-133ppk paid for a 760kg Friesian at £1010.