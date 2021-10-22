Ensure you feed calves well this Autumn

Dr Jessica Cooke

A heifer calf’s relative ability to turn nutrients into growth peaks during the early life milking feeding period. So you simply have to take maximum advantage.

During those first two months of life a dairy heifer calf turns 100g of feed into 50g of growth.

That’s a feed conversion of 2:1 or 50%, but as the animal ages this diminishes steadily.

Indeed by the time that same animal is 15 months old 100g of feed will deliver just 8g of growth!

Feed efficiency is at the optimum during the milk feeding period because liquid milk is more nutritious and digestible than concentrate feed. Prior to puberty heifer growth focuses mainly on bone and muscle. Whereas later in life heifers gain more fat and are therefore less feed efficient.

Environmental stress can adversely affect feed conversion efficiency. As the autumn weather cools calves use more energy to keep warm. Thus if calves are not fed enough milk their growth rates plummet and they become more susceptible to diseases.

Consequently feeding the right amount of well mixed, proven calf milk formula is critical when making the most of this impressive, early life feed conversion efficiency.

Providing your colostrum management and feeding plan is sound with your calves having easy access to fresh water, roughage and a palatable starter concentrate we know that feeding a good heifer calf at least 750g up to 900g calf milk replacer daily will ensure you meet optimum rearing targets.

The peak milk allowance, six to eight litres per day in three litre feeds, should be reached by two weeks of aged.

Indeed these feeding levels are crucial if you want to calve heifers down with adequate body size by 24 months.