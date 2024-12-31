Entertainment for all as Alley launch Spring Programme

Colin Murphy is appearing at the Alley later this month.

BRIGHTER days are almost within touching distance so what better time to take a look at the new Alley Events Guide for spring 2025.

Top class music acts, the funniest of comedians, musical theatre performances to amaze, along with the NI Science Festival and the Strabane Drama Festival combine to create a programme that is sure to have something to interest you ‘Here at The Alley’.

Delighted to be launching the new spring programme, Louise Boyce, Operations Manager at the Alley, said: “We are really excited at the variety of top-quality acts we have lined up for our upcoming spring season. There are incredible music acts, mixed in with comedians to laugh with, alongside a host of plays, performances and family entertainment for everyone to enjoy ‘Here at The Alley’.

“An element of the spring programme is the Strabane Drama Festival – it returns for its 39th year, with nine nights of quality drama. Audiences will not be disappointed with the immense talent of the actors and the variety of plays on offer this year.

“If you’re an Alley regular or are visiting us for the first time, we can’t wait to give you a warm and friendly welcome ‘Here at The Alley’ to enjoy your chosen show. Take a look at our new guide and book your tickets today.”

Bone Machine is the first of a host of music acts to take to the Alley stage, when they bring the music of Tom Waits to life with their melancholic and punk jazz set on Saturday, January 18.

Catering for a more classical taste, the Ulster Orchestra will be performing Saints and Scholars on Friday, February 7.

The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh will celebrate 50 years of two iconic albums – ‘One of These Night’ by The Eagles, and the eponymous ‘Fleetwood Mac’ during their show on February 8.

Bruised Orange, Ireland’s premier John Prine tribute act, returns to the Alley by popular demand on Saturday, March 29, while the acclaimed duo of Kieran Goss and Anne Kinsella will perform on Sunday, March 30.

Bringing their own Night Fever to Strabane are ‘Bee-Gees – Nights on Broadway’. Get your disco gear ready and dance the night away at this epic show on Saturday, April 12. Book early to avoid disappointment.

Strabane Unplugged returns for another stellar night on Wednesday, April 30, Demand for this showcase of local songwriting and talent will be high, so early booking is advisable.

Also appearing next spring are: The Rock Icons Show on March 9; The Murphys with their Songs Around an Irish Fireside on Friday, March 28; Country stars Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam on Sunday, May 25; and Shawn Cuddy’s Summer Cracker on Friday, June 6.

If comedy is your thing, then you’ll not be disappointed with the calibre of acts set for the Alley stage.

First up is the ever-popular Colin Murphy returning on Saturday, January 25, with his new show ‘Murphy Beaucoup!’.

Another new show appears on Saturday, February 15, when Cork’s Chris Kent tries to go ‘Offline’ and see how life looks without the internet or asking his phone to make decisions for him. After selling out in record time, Andrew Ryan has added an additional night of his ‘Let Me Know How You Get On’ stand up show on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2.

Ulster’s best-loved dysfunctional family of Da, Cal, Ma, Dympna, Billy the Peeler, Pastor Begbie and Sandy the Kneebreakers barman return to the Alley on Saturday, March 8, with a new show for 2025. The Give My Head gang are sure to sell out, so book early to avoid disappointment.

Conal Gallen completes the comedy line-up for spring when he performs ‘Gallens of Laughter’ on Saturday, April 5.

The dancers from Encore PAA bring their high-octane energy to the Alley on Friday, January 24 with their wonderful ‘Jump into January Dance Showcase Performance 2025!’. They’re back on stage from May 20-24 with their version on Disney’s Little Mermaid before performing their Summer Showcase on June 4 and 5.

Much Ado Stage School will be performing their version of Beauty and the Beast from February 20-22, while the pupils from Deele College and Royal and Prior will be following the Yellow Brick Road to the Alley from February 26-28 as they perform the wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The NI Science Festival will visit the Alley on Friday, February 14, while the 39th annual Strabane Drama Festival is set to return from March 14-22. Spread over nine nights, drama groups from across Ireland will perform a selection of plays – from dark comedies to psychological dramas, heart-warming tales to tense productions, there are a wide range of plays on offer for audiences to enjoy this year. Season tickets are available.

Other performances set to entertain next Spring include Lifford Players’ production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolff; The Superstars’ Wrestling Tour; Ray Bubbles, International Bubbleologist and Guinness World Record Holder; highly sought-after psychic medium Angela Dunlop; and author Elizabeth Sharkey in conversation with Beatles’ author Dr Richard Mills as they discuss ‘How Rock Became Roll and Took Over the World’.

Why not try something new for 2025 with one of the workshops running at the Alley throughout the year. Making large stage props to cooking up a Thai feast, crafting a spring willow wreath or creating a beautiful glass suncatcher are just some of the new skills you can learn. There are several workshops available for all ages, so check them out and see which one catches your eye.

The exhibition space at the Alley is always worth a visit. It has an ever-changing array of exhibitions focusing on local groups, regional topics and items of interest. For upcoming exhibitions check out the Alley Theatre website or keep any eye on social media channels.

While you’re there why not visit the Aspace 2 Coffee Shop, which is open in the Alley, Monday to Friday, from 10am-4pm. Offering everything from tasty breakfasts to coffee and a treat or a filling lunch, it’s the perfect spot to stop off and relax. Aspace 2 is a not-for-profit social enterprise supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism towards employment.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Visit www.alley-theatre.com or simply drop in, Monday to Saturday, 10am-4.30pm or call 02871 384444.