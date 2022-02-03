Entitlement Registers for 2022 are now available to view

Confirming the news, Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, commented: “A new year has started, and our farmers are hard at work producing the high quality, locally sourced, food we all rely on.

“My department continues to support them in their work and I am pleased to confirm that the Entitlement Registers for 2022 have already been published.

“With the application period for transferring entitlements just around the corner, I would encourage farmers to log on to their DAERA accounts to check their entitlements and plan for any transfers they may need in 2022,” Mr Poots added.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers can view the number of BPS entitlements they hold, their value, previous entitlement transfers, and other important information - such as entitlements that have been confiscated from the business - by logging into their DAERA Online Services account at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services

The application period for transferring BPS entitlements this year will open on 1 March and close on 3 May 2022.