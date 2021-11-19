Entries closing for Royal Ulster Winter Fair
Today is the closing date for all livestock entries for the 35th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with Danske Bank.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 8:26 am
All entries must be submitted online by 5pm this evening.
The Winter Fair returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, on Thursday 9 December 2021, taking place from 9am to 6pm.
This one-day event has become a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run-up to Christmas, having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland.
Visit www.winterfair.org.uk to enter.