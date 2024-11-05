Returning for its fourth year, the Farm Shop and Deli Product Awards, in association with The Grocer, aims to highlight and celebrate the finest products within the specialist food and drink sector.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These awards are judged by an expert panel consisting of leading farm shop and deli retailers, prominent wholesaler buyers, and industry professionals.

A successful product is more than just first impressions.

This is why the panel of judges will review all aspects of each product, including the full value chain and branding, ensuring that products are not only appealing, but are also well-positioned for success in the independent sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get your entries in. (Pic: stock image)

The awards are open to products sold in farm shops, delis, and other specialist food retailers, aiming to champion the independent sector.

They will also offer valuable industry exposure, backed by some of the specialist industry’s leading independent retailers and wholesalers such as Cotswold Fayre, Cress Co, Diverse Fine Foods, Gorgeous Food Co, Booths, and Cannon Hall Farm. These prominent retailers, wholesalers, and industry specialists bring further value to the competition, ensuring that the most exceptional products in the independent farm shop and deli sector are recognised and celebrated.

In 2025, the awards will be accepting entries across a wide range of categories, encompassing both food and non-food products. Products are not compared to other entries within the same category, they will be scored on their own merit.

Giorgio Rigali, Head of Communications, Exhibitions at William Reed, said: “The Farm Shop and Deli Product Awards 2025 promise to be exceptionally exciting. Each year, we are thrilled to present our panel of expert judges with outstanding products from across the independent specialist retail sector, offering brands a unique opportunity to elevate their market presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also look forward to welcoming visitors to the Farm Shop and Deli Show in April 2025, where guests can engage with the winning brands and products that will emerge from this years’ awards.”

Matt Whelan, Managing Director of multi product award winners, Fieldfare, said: “The key thing about entering the awards is, if you’re a business that is looking to emphasise your quality, the awards are a great way to demonstrate that.

“It gives shoppers and retailers confidence that you have got some great quality products for them to try and list and sell.”

Winners will be revealed in the lead up to the Farm Shop and Deli Show, taking place from 7-9 April 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham.

Categories for entry are:

- Ambient Food & Drink

- Chilled Food & Drink

- Deli / Over the Counter Items

- Frozen Food & Drink

- Non-Food & Drink

Entries will close on 27 January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter today via the Farm Shop and Deli Product Awards website: https://product.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/live/en/page/home

To register your interest for visiting the Farm Shop and Deli Show, click here: https://www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/register-your-interest