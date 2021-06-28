Entries open for this year’s Balmoral Show!

Karen Hughes, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) announces the opening of entries for Balmoral Show 2021.

Entries will close on Wednesday 28th July 2021 at 5pm.

This year all entries must be submitted online or posted directly to the RUAS. Prize Schedules are available for download. For more information, visit balmoralshow.co.uk.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 22nd September to Saturday 25th September 2021. Tickets will be available to purchase online from Friday 23 July 2021.