Entry date looming for Simmental National Show

Danske Bank is the principal sponsor of the Simmental National Show taking place at Armagh County Show on Saturday 11th June. Rodney Brown and Mark Forsythe, Danke Bank, are pictured with NI Simmental Club committee member David Hazelton.

Entries for the one-day event on Saturday 11th June, must be submitted to Armagh County Show on or before Wednesday 1st June.

Late entries will not be accepted.

Entry forms and schedules are available to download from the Armagh County Show website www.armaghshow.com.

The schedule features 12 classes for cows, heifers, bulls and calves, plus two classes for young handlers aged 8 to 12, and 13 to 18.

Online entries and payment are preferred via the show’s website.

Click top right of computer screen to access drop-down box, and select ‘entries’.

Then choose Simmental, and click on the desired class(es) to complete the entry details as specified.

Alternatively, download and print the livestock entry form from the website. Completed forms and entry fees should be forwarded to the Armagh County Show Office, Armagh Business Centre, 2 Loughgall Road, Armagh, BT60 7NH. For further details Tel. 028 37531280, or email: [email protected]

Generously supported by principal sponsor Danske Bank, the National Show is also kindly sponsored by local businesses and agricultural companies, Noel Kilpatrick Financial Services, T-Met, Irwins Feeds, Moocall, Biocell Agri, Thompsons, ABP Newry, British Simmental Cattle Society, Animax, Yara Fertiliser, George Hamilton Machinery and Countryside Services.

This year’s show, which has attracted a prize fund in excess of £4,000, will be judged by Scotsman Stewart Stronach (Islavale), who is president of the British Simmental Cattle Society.

Prize money in the livestock classes includes £100 for first, £75 for second, £50 for third and £25 for fourth. Championship winners will receive cash prizes and crystal awards presented by Danske Bank.

Special awards will include the DANI Rosebowl for the best performance recorded junior bull, and a prize for the exhibitor gaining the most points at the show.