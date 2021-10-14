Equestrians will love this auction

The castle is home of the Tipperary Hunt and has been a successful stud farm for the past four decades, under the tutelage of Bob Lanigan.

Now, Mr Lanigan and his wife Deirdre are moving on from the 19th century estate and, having sold the castle and lands, they are auctioning the unique contents that remain.

As well as the fine collection of equine art, there are some exceptional antiques and sculptures.

Tullamaine Castle, which was built in the early 1800s, is located right in the heart of Tipperary’s rich stud country and boasts a number of famous links.

James Bond actor Pearse Brosnan has stabled his horses at Tullamaine and has been a frequent visitor over the years.

The Irish castle is also referred to in some of the Mitford books, as Pamela Mitford lived there when she was married to Derek Jackson, the amateur jockey and physicist.

Battle of Britain hero, Tim Vigors, first introduced the tradition of horse breeding at Tullamaine. The decorated RAF pilot had something of a chequered wartime experience, having been shot down and imprisoned in Burma, presumed dead, before returning the hero to his family home in Tullamaine.

Vigors was one of the original founders of the famous Coolmore Stud which has, since then, under the subsequent ownership of O’Brien, Sangster and Magnier, become the world’s leading breeding yard.

Tullamaine Castle has, in its own right, been an outstanding stud for the last 40 years, with Mr Lanigan breeding equine stars such as Delilah, Bin Ajwad, Hot Tin Roof, Polenator and the The Minirva Rose, who won the double at Doncaster Group 2 on successive days.

As for the auction, there is plenty to pique any equestrian’s interest.

Lot 774, for example, is a life-size sculpture by Rupert Till of fox hounds in wire with an auction estimate of between €8,000 and €12,000.

Or, if you want to treat yourself, Lot 88 is a very important painting by Harry Hall with an estimated selling price of €15,000 to €20,000.

This oil on canvas depicts Wild Dayrell, winner of The Derby 1855 with Robert Sherwood up, led by the trainer Mr Rickaby.

There is also a collection of signed prints by 19th century British equine and military artist, Lionel Edwards

‘Watercolour of Irish Hospital Sweepstakes Morning Exercise May 1966’ is Lot 403 and has an estimate of €400 to €600.

A large collection of Snaffles prints, which hung in the castle’s dining room, will be seen in lots 113 to 130 with the estimates for these ranging from €200 to €600 each.

If you would prefer something for you, instead of the home, there will be two Frederick Fox hats, a Gucci belt with stirrups clasp and a Gucci bag up for grabs.

The auction will take place on 25 October at the Horse and Jockey Hotel off the M8 in Tipperary from 10am sharp.

You can view the contents at Tullamaine Castle from 22-24 October, from 10am to 5pm each day.