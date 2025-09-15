Equine Collaboration for Equine Health and Outreach (ECHO) – Foundation of Equine Health – Farm Smart in the Breeding Environment

EQUINE Collaboration for Health and Outreach (ECHO) delivered their first event last Friday, September 12, at the Irish National Stud and Gardens in Tully, County Kildare.

Equine Collaboration for Health and Outreach (ECHO), brings together a dynamic group of veterinary professionals, educators, and researchers from leading institutions including The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise Campus (CAFRE) in Enniskillen, the Irish Equine Centre, Teagasc, University of Limerick and University College Dublin (School of Veterinary Medicine) The focus of the event was to equip horse and pony owners with practical skills which support sustainable equine health.

More than 100 breeders, trainers, vets, educators, horse-owners and industry professionals from across Ireland gathered at the Irish National Stud for ECHO’s inaugural event. Titled “Foundations of Equine Health in the Breeding Environment,” the day focused on turning knowledge into action. Delegates worked through live demonstrations and small-group workshops, developing tailored risk profiles for their own farms, yards and varying enterprises. They left with clear, achievable steps to strengthen biosecurity, improve parasite and pasture management, and enhance foaling, neonatal foal care and post foaling mare management.

Nikki Walshe of the University of Limerick was clear in her message that “parasites are a pasture problem, not a horse problem”. Jane Elliot of CAFRE (Enniskillen Campus) introduced some of the most common risk factors impacting pasture parasite burdens which provided lively discussion during the workshop session on this topic and counteractive management practices to minimise risks.

“This event wasn’t about delivering theory – it was about introducing practical advice people can use straight away,” said Wendy Conlon, Equine specialist with of Teagasc, one of ECHO’s coordinators. “Every participant went home with tools and tips ready to implement on their own premises should they choose to.”

“By combining knowledge from research, veterinary practice, and education with the experience of those working hands-on with horses every day, ECHO is building a stronger foundation for equine health and welfare,” said Vivienne Duggan of University College Dublin School of Veterinary Medicine.

Alan Creighton of The Irish Equine Centre encouraged participants to “focus on providing a high level of hygiene in the environment of the newborn foal particularly during the first ten days of life, including at pasture, when stabled, and in the shared spaces such as transport vehicles and handing stocks”. Those attending were advised of practical, easily achievable approaches to achieve this.

The organisers also paid tribute to the Irish National Stud for hosting the event and thanked the diverse mix of attendees, from stud managers and breeders to students, equine vets and educators, whose shared experiences enriched discussion.

The success of the launch underscores the appetite for evidence-based, locally relevant advice in the equine community. The ECHO group has already begun preparing the next phase of this strategy and remains committed to delivering outreach programmes, workshops, and resources that empower all horse owners to protect and promote equine health. A new publication issued collaboratively by Teagasc, and the Irish Equine Centre titled ‘Grassland for Horses’ was also launched at the event.

For more information or to hear about future ECHO events, contact Wendy Conlon at [email protected]