Equine Management graduates are celebrated at CAFRE’s Enniskillen campus

Foundation Degree in Equine Management (2021) graduate, Leah Havern from Newry, celebrates success at CAFRE’s Enniskillen campus. Leah won the Erne Veterinary Group Cup.

A small-scale event was held to mark the successes of the classes of 2020 and 2021, with those graduates now members of the CAFRE Alumni.

Seamus McAlinney, Head of Equine at Enniskillen campus, welcomed CAFRE Director, Martin McKendry; Professor Aine McKillop, Associate Dean, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences at Ulster University, and Jane Elliott, Equine Higher Education Programme Manager at CAFRE, to lead in the ceremony.

Addressing the students, Mr McKendry described the ceremony as a “special opportunity” to celebrate their achievements in person, in the presence of their friends and family.

Emma Wright, Moneymore, celebrates achieving a Foundation Degree in Equine Management at CAFRE’s Enniskillen campus.

“Despite the challenges of remote learning and online assessments, you have reached a significant milestone along the path of knowledge and learning and you should be very proud of your achievements,” he stated.

“The Northern Ireland equine industry has real potential to develop and make a more significant contribution to the local economy.

“Enniskillen campus is well-placed to play a pivotal role in the realisation of that potential through the provision of highly qualified and capable people as seen here today.

“I have no doubt that the education and training, which you have received at Enniskillen campus, will place you in a very strong position to compete successfully in a tough marketplace.”

Kirsty Lee, Tobermore, celebrates as she graduates with a Certificate of Higher Education in Equine Management at CAFRE, Enniskillen campus.

Seamus McAlinney, Head of Campus, encouraged graduates to “consider their qualification as a stepping stone along a lifelong journey of education and learning.”

Applications for 2022 honours degree and foundation degree can be made via UCAS.

Course and contact details can be found at www.cafre.ac.uk and you can also follow ‘discoverCAFRE’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2021 Foundation Degree in Equine Management graduate, Orla Simmons from Ballymoney, celebrates at CAFRE, Enniskillen campus.

2020 Foundation Degree in Equine Management graduates, Chloe Hunt, Ballymena, and Ciara Davison, Carrickfergus, celebrated their graduation at CAFRE, Enniskillen campus.