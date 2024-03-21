Equine Science in focus at Enniskillen Campus
The Year 11 and Year 12 students participated in two workshops linked to their GCSE Double Award Science curriculum.
The first of the workshops, entitled ‘Does your heart have a racing beat?’ involved the students spending time in the science laboratory comparing characteristics of horse and human hearts, in relation to size, volume, rate of heartbeat with a discussion of how these differences impact output and function.
The second workshop investigated the ‘The equine Fitbit.’ Based in the indoor arena, working with two horses, the students compared human stride length to that of the horses, with the help of innovative Tendiboot technology.
Tendiboots have been designed for use on horses and in many ways are similar to a human Fitbit. From the data collected the students discussed what factors impact stride length and made comparisons between horse and human motions.
This workshop was linked to the GCSE Double Award Physics specification looking at how speed, force, weight and pressure affect everyday movements.
CAFRE staff would like to thank the students for participating in the practical activities contributing to an enjoyable and educational afternoon for everyone involved.
If you are interested in science and looking for alternative career options, why not book to join CAFRE at their open day at Enniskillen Campus on Saturday 13 April 2024?
Book your free tickets via the events section on the college website: www.cafre.ac.uk and discover how an equine course could set your career off in the right direction.