Equine welfare charities urge struggling horse owners to re-home now to avoid winter welfare crisis

In response to the escalating cost of living crisis, World Horse Welfare and Blue Cross are joining forces to prevent the threat of a surge in equine welfare cases this winter.

The two charities are urging horse owners who are already struggling financially to consider rehoming their horses during the summer months, rather than waiting until winter when conditions are harsher and more horses will be seeking new homes.

Recent findings from a cost of living survey conducted by World Horse Welfare on behalf of the National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC) highlight the financial strain many horse owners are experiencing.

A significant number of owners are contemplating re-homing their horses due to increased costs in livery fees, feed, bedding, and veterinary care. Of the 6,143 survey respondents, 1.9% indicated they might need to approach a charity to re-home their horse within the next year.

This seemingly small percentage translates to over 7,000 households across the UK, underscoring the potential scale of the issue.

World Horse Welfare and Blue Cross emphasize that summer is the optimal time to re-home horses.

The longer days and better weather allow new owners to bond with their horses more effectively. Conversely, winter presents additional challenges with dark, cold nights, increased mud, and the need for more feed and stable time, making horse care more demanding.

“Re-homing your horse during the summer gives both the horse and the new owner the best chance of a smooth transition,” says Tony Tyler, World Horse Welfare Deputy chief executive.

“Waiting until winter can be far more difficult for everyone involved, and this is the main time of year people decide to re-home their horses, so there will be far more competition for homes just at the time it becomes much harder to care for your horses.

“We know many people understandably hang on to their horses for as long as possible, but it may be in everyone’s best interest to plan ahead and start the process now.”

Over two-thirds of all horse owners who responded to the survey admit to having made additional sacrifices in their lives in order to provide the basic care needed by their horses.

Savings can often be made, but there is a point where care, and then the horse’s welfare, starts to suffer.

Ruth Court, Horse Welfare manager at Blue Cross echoed this sentiment, stating: “Our priority is always the welfare of the horses. With 98% of concerned owners worrying about their financial situation regarding horse care over the next year, we strongly encourage anyone struggling to seek advice and consider re-homing now before the winter months set in.

“Both ourselves and World Horse Welfare offer advice lines where you can talk in confidence to a kind and understanding member of our teams, and they will discuss options with you.

“It’s so important to do this before it is too late and the horse has started to suffer and stands the risk of becoming a welfare case.”

There are many ways horse owners can try to re-home their animals, but Blue Cross offers a direct re-homing service, which World Horse Welfare and Blue Cross can point struggling owners towards.

Owners can keep their horses during the process while Blue Cross advertises the horse through their website and performs necessary vetting checks on potential new homes, just as they would if re-homing one of their horses.

For more information on how to seek help or to re-home a horse, please contact World Horse Welfare or Blue Cross.