Established commercial woodland on the market for almost £1m

The woodland has a price tag of over £900,000.

Craig O’Neilston comprises areas of extensive forestry plantations with productive grazing land and two large lochs located in East Renfrewshire, ten miles from Glasgow city centre. The property has spectacular views over the surrounding countryside.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith said: “Craig O’Neilston presents a rare opportunity to acquire a commercial forestry investment, with additional planting potential (subject to Scottish Forestry approval) located in a desirable area of central Scotland and within close proximity to the City of Glasgow.

“The landholding has a notable amenity value and significant potential to produce future income from established timber plantations but also ability to expand the existing sporting and other environmental interests. Interest is expected from a wide range of buyers including commercial forestry investors and other private individuals as well as those with an interest in natural capital.”

Craig O’Neilston extends to approximately 175.25 Ha (433.05 Acres) in total, of which about 126.17 hectares (311.77 acres) is commercial and amenity woodland, interspersed with areas of open ground.

The woodland comprises Sitka Spruce and native broadleaves including Oak, Birch, Rowan and Alder as well as smaller areas of Norway Spruce and Scots Pine. The various plantations are well established, creating a very attractive and productive woodland. The Sitka Spruce will provide a substantial reserve of timber in the future.

The majority of the woodland areas were originally planted in 1995 as part of the East Renfrewshire Community Woodland scheme which has now expired, and there are two lochs known as Craighall Dam and Snypes Dam, which add an attractive water feature and diversity to the commercial forestry areas. The fishing potential of the lochs could be developed if desired, and in light of the topography of the ground there may be the opportunity to create a renewable energy project in the longer term, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent and associated grid connections.

The majority of the open ground and pasture has been classified as Grade 4.1 and 4.2 with a large area of Grade 5.1 by The James Hutton Institute. The site is of a varying aspect rising from 160m along the northern boundary to 281m above sea level at its highest point at the Neilston Pad, which is a volcanic plug located within the centre of the property.

The land benefits from an excellent network of internal forest roads, which extend to around 3.6 km and lead directly from the minor public roads to the west and south of the property. Planning permission was granted in 2020 for the creation of a new access road leading from Kingston Road to the east side of the landholding.

Craig O’Neilston is situated in an accessible position, approximately one mile to the south of the village of Neilston and five miles from Newton Mearns. There is a regular train service which runs from Neilston Station to Glasgow City Centre and Glasgow International Airport is just 8.5 miles by road. The City of Glasgow 10 miles to the north east offers excellent transport links to access the timber markets of central Scotland.