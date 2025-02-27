€17.1 million funding available to boost technology and social inclusion in rural areas

The Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) is encouraging eligible organisations to apply to the Smart Towns and Villages Investment Area, under the PEACEPLUS programme, with €17.1 million of funding available.

In September 2024, three exciting transformative projects were awarded in excess of €10million under the PEACEPLUS theme of Delivering Socio-Economic Regeneration and Transformation, and this new call will allocate the remaining €17 million.

A Smart Town or Village is defined as a town, village or rural community where technology is used to enable, accelerate or support strategic goals such as economic growth, wellbeing, sustainability, environmental solutions, social inclusion and cross-border relationships.

This financial support is aimed at providing greater access to and awareness of telecommunications in rural areas across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. Examples of initiatives that could be funded are mobile digital hubs, mentoring programmes, digital clusters, social enterprise/innovation-led projects and static digital hubs through the renovation of existing assets.

Modern town and communication network concept.

Eligible project locations are limited to settlement areas with less than 18,000 inhabitants.

An area-based approach will maximise the potential of more citizens and communities accessing Information Communications Technology (ICT). This will enhance social service delivery and economic development in target areas in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way. PEACEPLUS is a €1.14bn programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA said: “I am delighted my department is partnering with the Department of Rural and Community Development in the Republic of Ireland and the Special EU Programmes Body to fund this critical investment area under the PEACEPLUS Programme.

“This collaboration enables us to significantly enhance our efforts to enable and support thriving, sustainable and resilient rural communities.

“This funding focuses on increasing accessibility to digital technology for marginalised rural groups, including low-income households, disadvantaged groups, and people with special needs.

“It will deliver improved and sustainable social, economic, and environmental outcomes that will foster cohesive, sustainable, and environmentally responsible communities.

“By harnessing the power of digital innovation, providing mentorship, and supporting the development of social enterprises, we aim to empower and inspire these rural areas, unlocking their true potential for sustainable social and economic advancement.”

Irish Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary TD said: “I very much encourage eligible organisations to submit applications under the Smart Towns and Villages Investment Area second call of the PEACEPLUS Programme, which has an allocation of €17.1 million.

“I am pleased that my Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht will be partnering with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland, and the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) in providing funding for this investment area under the programme.

“This investment area will support economic and social development using ICT to deliver outcomes in target areas, particularly those of a rural nature, leading to the creation of a more cohesive society.

“The ambition of Our Rural Future, Rural Development Policy 2021 – 2025 is to support the re-population and development of rural towns and villages to contribute to local and national recovery, to enable people to live and work in a high-quality environment.

“This Smart Towns and Villages PEACEPLUS Investment Area will support that ambition, by promoting the socio-economic inclusion of marginalised and disadvantaged communities, and allowing communities to explore how local services such as health, social services, education, energy, transport and retail can be enhanced and sustained through the deployment of ICT tools.

“I wish all applicants every success in their endeavours. Please ensure that you avail of the essential guidance that is available to all potential applicants on the SEUPB’s website.” SEUPB chief executive Gina McIntyre added: “I would encourage all eligible organisations to apply for this funding.

“Promoting socio-economic inclusion is crucial within the PEACEPLUS programme and our Smart Towns and Villages Investment Area is designed to target and address specific needs using modern technology. “The aim is to promote the socio-economic inclusion of marginalised communities, low-income households and disadvantaged groups, including people with special needs, through integrated actions, including housing and social service.

“The Smart Towns and Villages Investment Area will also incorporate measures for the transformation of vacant spaces and facilities within town centres for communal recreational and social usage.”

PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive.

This funding call will close at 5pm on Wednesday 7 May 2025.

The SEUPB cannot accept applications after this date. For more information on this funding call, please visit https://peaceplussupport.seupb.eu/open-calls