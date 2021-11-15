Europe’s ‘best sausages’ are produced in NI

A leading supplier of premium pork sausages to caterers throughout the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, McWhinney’s recently received the important accolade from LUXLife, a glossy publication aimed at people who enjoy the finer things in life, at its annual Food and Drink Awards 2021.

McWhinney’s Sausages, a traditional family-run business that’s headed by Kevin McWhinney and spans six generations, is the main supplier of high-quality content pork sausages to fish and chip shops, cafes and other catering businesses in the UK, Ireland and other European countries.

Kevin commented: “The award came as a very pleasant surprise.

McWhinney's Sausages. Image: Food NI.

“It’s a marvellous recognition and endorsement of the premium quality and outstanding flavour of sausages.

“This immensely encouraging award should help to increase awareness of our market-leading premium pork products as we continue to grow our business in key markets such as Great Britain, Ireland and beyond.”

The LUXLife Food and Drink Awards were created to “commend those who go above and beyond for their customers and/or consumers to ensure that their appetites are catered for, especially in light of the recent Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen many businesses in the food and drink industry face unprecedented challenges over the past few months”.

The Food and Drink Awards commend businesses who prove themselves to be innovators in one of the world’s most competitive industries by bringing fresh, exciting ideas forward, and celebrate the outstanding achievements made by those looking to solidify their reputation as industry leaders.

All participants are judged purely on merit and only the most deserving are acknowledged.

Final judgement is based on various criteria such as: business values and performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid) and any significant innovations or feedback.

McWhinney’s traces its business roots to 1898 when Kevin McWhinney’s great great grandfather began production of quality Irish pork sausages in Bangor from his own recipe, which remains a closely-guarded family secret.

The family also became involved in a successful butchery business in 1968.

Managing director, Kevin, has spearheaded exceptional growth of the family business, especially outside Northern Ireland.