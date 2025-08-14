Ever improving prices at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £2850

An ever improving saw steers sell to £2850 for a 770kg Charolais (370.00).

While heifers sold to £2480 for a 585kg Limousin (424.00).

Fat cows topped at £1300 for a 565kg Friesian (230.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £840 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £860 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £3350 for a Hereford cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £2420 for a 470kg Limousin male (515.00) and to a height of 700p per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais £1540.

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1680 355kg Limousin (473.00).

Steers

Steer prices peaked at £2850 for a 770kg Charolais (370.00) presented by J Eakin, £2620 670kg Simmental (391.00), £2580 655kg Charolais (394.00); K Donaghy £2770 690kg Charolais (401.00), £2630 625kg Limousin (421.00), £2620 625kg Limousin (419.00), £2540 610kg Limousin (416.00), £2470 620kg Limousin (398.00), £2460 620kg Limousin (397.00), £2420 560kg Limousin (432.00); I Newell £2660 705kg Charolais (377.00); F Wilson £2480 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (451.00), £2330 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (470.00); A Dungannon producer £2300 530kg Limousin (434.00), £2230 470kg Limousin (475.00), £2090 475kg Limousin (440.00) and C and J Gormley £1910 475kg Belgian Blue (402.00), £1820 450kg Limousin (403.00), £1700 410kg Limousin (415.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to £2480 for a 585kg Limousin (424.00) presented by N McCann, £2320 605kg Limousin (384.00), £2280 570kg Simmental (400.00), £1940 520kg Belgian Blue (373.00); R Wright £2340 595kg Charolais (393.00), £2280 595kg Charolais (383.00), £2160 570kg Charolais (379.00); J and M Paisley £1910 500kg Aberdeen Angus (382.00), £1900 495kg Aberdeen Angus (384.00), £1790 470kg Aberdeen Angus (381.00), £1780 475kg Hereford (375.00); A Dungannon producer £1860 420kg Limousin (443.00), £1840 435kg Limousin (423.00), £1790 425kg Limousin (421.00), £1790 385kg Limousin (465.00), £1680 415kg Limousin (405.00), £1530 340kg Limousin (450.00), £1480 385kg Limousin (385.00); D Rafferty £1670 435kg Limousin (384.00) and B Nugent £1620 425kg Belgian Blue (381.00).

Fat cows sold to £1300 for a 565kg Friesian (230.00) presented by W Sloan, £1170 570kg Friesian (205.00) and S Fullerton £1150 455kg Friesian (253.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a height of £840 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by A Ferguson, £480 Aberdeen Angus bull; R and A Davis £700 x 2 Hereford bulls, £560 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £480 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; Crewehill Farms £680 x 5 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £550 Aberdeen Angus bull; G Mooney £630 Aberdeen Angus bull, £550 Hereford bull, £530 Hereford bull, £530 Aberdeen Angus bull, £390 Belgian Blue bull, £340 Hereford bull; C Maxwell £490 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Stockdale £370 Aberdeen Angus bull; Friesian bull Calves sold from £120 to £320.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £860 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by R Givan; A Ferguson £810 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £640 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Crewehill Farms £600 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £550 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; T Stockdale £540 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £390 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; G Mooney £510 Hereford heifer, £490 x 2 Hereford heifers, £460 Belgian Blue heifer, £440 Hereford heifer; R and A Davis £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer and C Maxwell £450 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £3350 for Hereford cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by K Barnes and W Reid £2550 Saler cow and Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

A larger entry of weanlings saw prices peak at £2420 for a 470kg Limousin male (515.00) presented by J Cooke, £2360 470kg Limousin (502.00), £2310 525kg Limousin (440.00), £2250 475kg Limousin (475.00), £2080 475kg Limousin (438.00); D Strain £1860 390kg Charolais (477.00), £1800 405kg Charolais (445.00), £1590 305kg Charolais (521.00), £1510 300kg Charolais (503.00); D and F Smyth £1800 405kg Belgian Blue (445.00); P Blevins £1700 270kg Charolais (630.00), £1700 280kg Charolais (607.00), £1540 220kg Charolais (700.00); W Reid £1590 330kg Parthenais (482.00), £1580 375kg Parthenais (421.00); B Sheridan £1540 255kg Charolais (604.00), £1440 260kg Charolais (554.00), £1370 200kg Limousin (685.00), £1120 165kg Simmental (679.00), £1020 235kg Charolais (434.00); I Young £1420 305kg Charolais (466.00), £1380 320kg Simmental (431.00) and M Smith £1020 235kg Charolais (434.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1680 for a 355kg Limousin (474.00) presented by a Killyman producer, £1640 375kg Charolais (438.00), £1580 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (479.00), £1490 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (532.00), £1480 320kg Charolais (462.00); W Brush £1420 290kg Belgian Blue (490.00), £1330 x 4 285kg Belgian Blue (467.00), £1000 x 2 225kg Belgian Blue (441.00); M McKenzie £1330 350kg Aberdeen Angus (378.00); M Smith £1280 x 3 300kg Belgian Blue (427.00), £1120 x 3 260kg Hereford (430.00), £1020 255kg Belgian Blue (400.00); B Sheridan £1140 200kg Charolais (570.00); a local producer £1020 190kg Limousin (537.00), £1010 x 2 220kg Aberdeen Angus (460.00), £900 x 2 215kg Aberdeen Angus (415.00) and an Armagh producer £950 x 4 200kg Aberdeen Angus (468.00).