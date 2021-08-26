Everyone is welcome at charity BBQ and fun day

Rachel and Kingsley Jordan are pictured with sponsors of the NI Beef Shorthorn Club's BBQ and Fun Day set to tak eplace on Saturday 28th August, 3pm, Dr Anne Ricmond, Moypark, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, Jonny Hassin, Slurrykat and Tom McGuigan Chairman of club.

Committee member Rachel Jordan and husband Kingsley have generously offered to host this fundraising event, with all proceeds going to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children via their Helping Hands platform.

There will be plenty to see and do at this family themed afternoon, with bouncy castle, crafts, animal farm, music in addition to a delicious Beef Shorthorn BBQ and tasty desserts. The afternoon will be topped off by a charity auction with a number of farming and non agri items kindly donated.

The Jordan Family know first hand just how essential the remarkable works are that are carried out by the team of doctors and nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children as their daughter Grace was in their care a number of years ago with a life threatening condition. She has now made a full and wonderful recovery, and is a beautiful and caring little girl who loves her Beef Shorthorn cattle.

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club are truly thankful to the Bank of Ireland, Moy Park and Slurrykat who have offered financial support to ensure that the event is a huge success. Also thanks to all those in advance who have donated items for the auction or have pledged help in any way

The Family fun day kicks off from 3pm on Saturday 28th, and the club would love to see you there!