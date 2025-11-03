Evora Hospice gains new charity partner

Heather Neill, Finance, Meabh Austin, Evora Hospice, Sarah Kennedy, Marketing, Laimis Minelga, Marketing at GM.

GM Marketing has proudly announced The Evora Hospice as their new charity partner .

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership holds special significance for the GM Marketing team, as The Evora Hospice (formerly known as the Southern Area Hospice), based in Newry, cared for their late Commercial Director Brian Magennis during his final weeks.

To launch the partnership, GM Marketing is spreading some festive cheer with a special fundraising initiative, ‘12 Days of Christmas’, in support of The Evora Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign will invite people to get involved and donate, with every £2 contribution counting as one entry into a series of 12 daily prize giveaways, running Monday to Friday from December 1-16.

People across both the UK and Republic of Ireland can take part by donating via the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/gmmarketing, making it easy to give back while being in with a chance to win some fantastic festive prizes.

While the 12 Days of Christmas campaign marks the beginning of this partnership, GM Marketing’s commitment to supporting The Evora Hospice will continue throughout the next 12 months.

Over the course of the year, the team will take part in a range of fundraising activities, community events, and awareness initiatives, all aimed at raising vital funds and shining a spotlight on the hospice’s incredible work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard McAdorey, Managing Director, GM Marketing, said: “Brian’s kindness, energy, and leadership continue to inspire the company’s community-focused ethos. The Evora Hospice holds a very special place in our hearts. Our much-missed colleague and friend, Brian, received incredible care and compassion during his final weeks.

“Supporting the hospice is our way of saying thank you and ensuring others can receive that same level of kindness when they need it most. We’re proud to stand alongside The Evora Hospice and look forward to raising vital funds through our 12 Days of Christmas campaign. This is just the start of what we hope will be a meaningful and lasting partnership, with plenty more initiatives planned for the year ahead.”

Meabh Austin, Business Development Manager at The Evora Hospice, said: “Each year it costs approximately £6 million to run The Evora Hospice. Of that, the hospice must raise £4 million – around 65% of its total income – through fundraising alone. This means we need to generate the equivalent of £335,000 every month, £77,000 each week, £11,000 every day, or £460 every hour to continue delivering its essential services.

“We are absolutely delighted to be chosen as GM Marketing’s new charity partner. Partnerships like this make such a difference to the patients and families we care for. The support from the GM Marketing team will help us provide specialist care, free of charge, to those who need it most. We’re truly grateful for their generosity and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to see the 12 Days of Christmas campaign come to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through this partnership, GM Marketing hopes to raise essential funds and awareness for The Evora Hospice, ensuring that families across Northern Ireland can continue to benefit from its exceptional care and compassion. Visit GM Marketing | FMCG Sales, Marketing & Distribution | UK & Ire for more information on their services.