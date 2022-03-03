Ewe and lambs selling to £256 at Gortin
A large entry of sheep this week in Gortin with ewe and lambs topping £256 for a ewe with two lambs.
P Parkes £125.50/27kg, R Baxter £125/25.50kg, D Rafferty £124/26kg £117/23kg, C McAweaney £123.50/ 26kg, A Speers £123/26kg, H Rafferty £123/25kg £118.50/23.50kg, S Bradley £123/27kg £117/23kg, H Laughlin £122/27kg, K Acheson £121/25kg, R Byrne £121/25kg, D McClean £120/25, S McFarland £120/24kg, A Smith £118/23kg, B McCullagh £117/23kg, A Begley £116.50/23kg, D McMenamin £116.50/23kg, D Gormley £116.50/23.50kg and P McCullagh £116/20kg.
Fat ewes
S Rankin £200. I Bruce £188, £186 K McAdoo, £187 R Cooke £180, W Moore £180 £174, D Fleming £178 £158, S McCullagh £176 £145, F McKenna £176 £150, J Foster £167, B McNamee £166, A Speers £164 £138, P McAleer £162, D McClean £160, D Connell £160, D McIlwaine £160, R Walker £158, G Bradley £156, P Parke £154, K Hunter £150, W Moore £148, D Stewart £148 and P Doherty £147.
Ewe and lambs
M McCorkell £256 £210, J McClean £230, S McGlinchey £178 £158 £150 £140 and G Christie £134, £128.