Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are 500 raffle tickets available for each sheep, at a cost of £25 each. The funds raised will support the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects dedicated to sustainability in the rural sector.

The popular ‘Doddie’s Sheep’ will see a minimum of £20 from the sale of each ticket donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – this sheep was decorated by Megan Reilly in the distinctive bright blue and yellow Doddie’5 tartan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 38 fibreglass sculptures were decorated by local artists from across the UK in a range of striking designs and travelled around Scotland earlier this year, before flocking home to the Royal Highland Show in June.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Flock to the Show’ sheep sculptures at the Royal Highland Show. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The campaign celebrated the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show. Some of the sheep have already been purchased outright so won’t be available in the raffle, but the majority still need to find their forever homes.

The raffle closes on October 2nd and is open to residents of the UK only. Buy your tickets here: royalhighlandshow.org/flock-to-the-show

RHASS chairman, Jim Warnock, commented: “The Flock to the Show campaign was a resounding success, bringing joy to people across the length and breadth of Scotland and at the Royal Highland Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement