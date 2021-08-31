Ewe lambs selling to a top price of £248 at the Torr Sale (Armoy)

Store lambs were sold first and an outstanding clearance was had for the 1,420 store lambs selling in under half an hour to a top price of £97.50 paid for a pen of 43 crossbreds.

Leading prices

Ewe lambs

Denis McHenry, Mules, pens of 10, £248, £244, £244, £216, £172, £165, £140, £138, £136, £136. Noel McNeill, Mules, 12, £180, 8, £164, 12, £158, 14, £156, 12, £150. Vincent McHenry, Suffolk/Cheviot, 10, £205, 10, £190, 10, £170, 10, £160, 10, £160, 10, £145, 10, £148, 10, £135.

Wether lambs

Denis McHenry, crossbreds 43, £97.50, 55, £94.00, 54, £92.00, 22, £90.50. Robt McHenry, Suffolk, 41, £94.00, 36, £91.00, 22, £88.00. Altmore Farms, Suffolk, 19, £95.50, 26, £89.00. McCormick Bros, crossbreds £59, £91.00, 25, £93.50. Noel McQuaid, 100 crossbreds £91.50, 41 Blackface £74.00, 31 Blackface, £71.50. John McNeill, crossbreds 49, £81.00, 28, £89.00. Aidan Hamilton, 70, Suffolk, £91.00, 30, £85.50. Jas McNeill, 48, Suffolk, £87.00. Christie McHenry, 22 Suffolk, £90.50.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister (Armoy Mart).

An outstanding trade was had for an outstanding show of 3,409 ewe lambs at the annual ewe lamb sale in Armoy.

The sale commenced with Suffolk/Cheviot ewe lambs and the highlight was James Delargy’s annual draft which sold to a top price of £270. Mule ewe lambs sold to a top price of £260, Wicklow Cheviot topped out at £220.

Leading prices

Suffolk/Cheviot

Jas Delargy, Coshkib Farm, 12, £270, 12, £245, 12, £210, 10, £200, 14, £200, 10, £205, 14, £205, 14, £160, 11, £175, 12, £155. Hugh Crawford, Carnalbana, 12, £220, 12, £200, 12, £175, 12, £175, 14, £168, 11, £165. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 12, £190, 12, £160, 12, £152, 12 £140, 12, £146, 12, £148, 12, £144, 12, £142, 12, £140, 12, £142, 12, £141, 12, £140. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 12, £142, 26, £130. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, 11, £210, 10, £204.

Mule lambs

Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 2, £260, 10, £154, 10, £148. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 11, £182, 23, £144. Alex Butler, Ballyvoy, 11, £210, 12, £175, 12, £170, 11, £170, 12, £165, 12, £148, 12, £142, 12, £152, 12, £145, 12, £140, 12, £142, 12, £162. Brian Mullan, Limavady, 10, £166, 10, £162, 10, £158, 10, £152, 12, £140, 12, £138, 12, £132. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, 12, £170, 12, £158, 12, £152, 12, £152, 12, £162, 14, £144, 14, £140, 14, £150, 14, £142, 14, £140, 14, £138, 14, £136, 14, £136. AJ and J Murphy, Cushendun, 10, £164, 10, £162, 12, £160, 10, £152. 10, £154, 10, £150, 11, £142, 11, £144, 12, £142, 12, £152, 12, £140, 12, £148, 12, £146, 12, £144, 12, £144. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £150, 12, £140, 12, £140, 12, £138, 12, £134. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 10, £152, 12, £148, 10, £150, 12, £138. David McNeill, Loughguile, 12, £166, 12, £136. David Woodburn, Broughshane, 100, £138, 100, £132. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 12, £132, 12, £130. Michael Delargy, Cushendall, 16, £140, 28, £136, 12, £148. Daniel McAlister, Glenann, 12, £138, 10, £136, 12, £138, 12, £130, 12, £132. DJ McAlister, Glenbush, 12, £138, 10, £137, 11, £138, 11, £134, 5, £138. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £160, 12, £146, 24, £130. John McKillop, Cushendall, 12, £158, 12, £152, 15, £132, 14, £142, 14, £138, 14, £130. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 12, £140, 12, £136, 12, £130, 12, £134.

Suffolk/Texel/Cheviot

J McDonnell, Armoy W/Cheviot, 11, £220, 11, £220, 11, £156, 12, £140. John McCormick, Armoy, 11 Suffolk, £124, 10, £110. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £120, 12, £110. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 12, Suffolk, £126, 12, £130. MD McNeill, Cushendall, 14, £137, 12, £130, 12, £130, 14 Texel, £142. D McAlister, Glenann, 12 Suffolk, £125. John McKillop, Cushendall, 12, Suffolk, £118.