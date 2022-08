Ewe lambs selling to £170 (699ppk) at Hilltown

Breeding ewes: Katesbridge farmer £205, Katesbridge farmer £190 and £185.

Fat ewes: Bryansford farmer £152, Kilkeel farmer £135, Katesbridge farmer £134, Hilltown farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £121, Downpatrick farmer £120, Rathfriland farmer £116, Castlewellan farmer £114, Kilkeel farmer £110, Rathfriland farmer £109, Downpatrick farmer £109, Kilkeel farmer £108, Hilltown farmer £100, Hillsborough farmer £100, Downpatrick farmer £98, Downpatrick farmer £97, Downpatrick farmer £95 and £90.

Fat Lambs: Hilltown farmer £170 for 24.3kg (699ppk), Hilltown farmer £148 for 22.2kg (666ppk), Hilltown farmer £138 for 22.4kg (616ppk), Hilltown farmer £134 for 20.7kg (647ppk), Hilltown farmer £128 for 26kg (492ppk), Kilkeel farmer £104 for 24.5kg (424ppk), Rathfriland farmer £103 for 23.3kg (442ppk), Attical farmer £103 for 20kg (515ppk), Rathfriland farmer £101 for 23.6kg (428ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 22.4kg (433ppk), Rostrevor farmer £97 for 23kg (421ppk), Kilkeel farmer £96 for 22.6kg (424ppk), Bryansford farmer £95 for 22.3kg (426ppk), Mayobridge farmer £95 for 20kg (475ppk), Kilkeel farmer £94 for 21.4kg (439ppk), Mayobridge farmer £93 for 21.1kg (440ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 20.3kg (448ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £90 for 20.2kg (445ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £128 for 19.5kg (656ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 19.4kg (608ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 19kg (578ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 19.6kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 19kg (479ppk), Rathfriland farmer £88 for 18.4kg (478ppk), Rostrevor farmer £88 for 18.5kg (476ppk), Rathfriland farmer £87 for 17.9kg (486ppk), Rostrevor farmer £87 for 17.5kg (497ppk), Mayobridge farmer £86.50 for 17kg (508ppk), Attical farmer £86 for 17.6kg (488ppk), Rostrevor farmer £85.50 for 17.6kg (486ppk), Castlewellan farmer £83.50 for 17.2kg (485ppk), Cabra farmer £82 for 16.1kg (509ppk), Cabra farmer £81.50 for 14.2kg (573ppk), Kilkeel farmer £81 for 15.7kg (516ppk), Bryansford farmer £80 for 16kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 14.5kg (551ppk), Hilltown farmer £79.50 for 15kg (530ppk), Attical farmer £79 for 14kg (564ppk), Attical farmer £77 for 14.3kg (538ppk), Cabra farmer £76 for 15.2kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £75.50 for 14kg (539ppk), Cabra farmer £75 for 14kg (535ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £75 for 14.1kg (531ppk) and Hilltown farmer £73 for 13kg (561ppk).

Another good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 6th August say fat ewes sell to £160 and fat lambs to £105.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £160 and £130, Hilltown farmer £126, Cabra farmer £121, Newry farmer £114, Cabra farmer £111, Newry farmer £105, Mayobridge farmer £100, Castlewellan farmer £95, Banbridge farmer £90, Newry farmer £82, Cabra farmer £81.