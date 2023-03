Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.14 a kilo for 22kg at £113.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes topped at £250 for a Texel ewe from a Newry farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

More ewes over the £195 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £180.

Hoggets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kilkeel farmer 39.2k at £134, Castlewellan farmer 27.4k at £130, Newry farmer 25.4kg at £130, Katesbridge farmer 30.2k at £129.50, Cabra farmer 27k at £127. Newry farmer 28.8k at £126, Ballyward farmer 26.6k at £125, Banbridge farmer 25.3k at £125, Ballela farmer 27.4k at £125 and Dromara farmer 24.9k at £125.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer at £250, at £245, at £234, Banbridge farmer at £208, Rathfriland farmer at £190, Banbridge farmer at £186, Ballymartin farmer at £181, Rathfriland farmer at £172, Rathfriland farmer at £164 and Rathfriland farmer at £161.

Fat rams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballyroney farmer at £126, Banbridge farmer at £120, Hilltown farmer at £118, Ballela farmer at £114, Hilltown farmer at £106 and Poyntzpass farmer at £96.

Ewes and lambs

Kilcoo farmer at £255, Ballyward farmer at £250, Kilcoo farmer at £235 and Portadown farmer at £190.

Foster ewes £250 and £245

Advertisement

Advertisement